Nifty50 at crucial level, adopt modified 'reverse iron condor': Chhitij Jain

Chhitij Jain

Strategy Setup - Modified 'Reverse Iron Condor'

The current pullback rally in Nifty 50 has placed the bulls and bears in a do or die situation. At present, prices are trading at significant resistance levels and volatile moves in either direction will not be ruled.

Currently, the index is trading at a higher band of the wide trading range which would force the bulls and bears to fight for their existence. Hence, the scenario demands the breakout and reversal trading strategy rather than range bound one.

Keeping all such factors into consideration, we believe traders can opt for “reverse iron condor” with mild modifications, where out of the money call and put options can be bought to catch the expected volatility and deep out of the money call and put option can be sold to hedge the positions.

Apart from this, it's quite evident keeping in view the overall scenario that bears are somewhere stronger and even if a breakout takes place on the higher side, the upside would be limited. Hence, deep out of the money call option can be sold to gain extra premium in the form of theta decay.

Options Chain Analysis

The dilemma of bulls and bears is quite apparent in the option chain as both immediate call and put strike price holds almost the same cumulative open interest and indicates that market forces could drive the prices in either direction. An immediate support level is emerging at 9,000 as the same strike price Put Option has added 7,782 contracts in open interest and also holds the maximum cumulative open interest of 14,751 contracts.

On the Call side, 9,500 strike price has added significant 4,425 contracts in open interest and holds maximum cumulative open interest after 10,000 strike price. Overall, data suggest that option chain is expecting big moves in the coming days but it is silent about the direction of the move.

Technical Structure

Ambiguity persists in technical structure as prices are facing the imperative levels. 9350 -9400 is emerging as a crucial resistance zone where 38.2 percent retracement levels of the entire latest fall and long term trend line is placed. An upside breakout of this range would strengthen the bulls further and levels of 9700 to 9800 can be seen.

Moving ahead, the strong medium-term resistance exists in the 9950-10000 range which is unlikely to trade on the higher side in the near term and upside will be limited. On the other hand, any reversal from the present level would bring the bears back in the game and levels of 8500 to 8200 can be seen quite easily.

Trading Strategy

Considering the overall situation where volatility will not be ruled out and decent move on either side is expected, traders can initiate modified “Reverse Iron Condor” where call and put option of 9400 and 9100 strike prices can be bought and to hedge the positions with slightly deeper strike prices, call and put option of 8900 and 9600 can be sold. Apart from this, deep OTM call option of 10,000 strike price can be sold to take advantage of theta decay.

Nifty: 9266.75Buy 9100 PE at 93.05Sell 8900 PE at 53.45Buy 9400 CE at 138Sell 9600 CE at 67.85

Sell 10000 CE at 10.7 (3 lots)

Maximum profit - 122.35 (subject to theta decay)Premium Outflow - 77.65 (subject to theta decay)

Square off the positions if Nifty breaches 9,950

Note - Option premium resembles the closing price as on April 17 for April 23 contract.

The author is Head - Derivatives at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.