Nifty@11K: Time to deploy high risk Short Strangle strategy amid falling volatility

Last week, the Nifty surpassed the psychological level of 11,000 and gained 2.25 percent week-over-week. Largecap stocks like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys led the sharp rally.

The Bank Nifty crossed the 27,000 mark. However, it faced resistance at the previous swing high of 27,165 to end the week with a gain of 1.6 percent.

Derivatives data signifies long build-up of 14 percent in both the Nifty and Bank Nifty futures in the last one week. There was sharp covering in 10,800 and 10,900 calls by 11 lakh shares. Fresh put accumulation was seen in 10,800, 10,900 and 11,000 strikes by about 27 lakh shares, indicating an upward shift in the options band.

The 10,800 strike now stands as an important support area for the Nifty, while the 11,000 strike has accumulated highest confluence of calls and puts.

With the onset of earnings season, sector and stock-specific movements were under the limelight. IT stocks were gainers owing to strong earnings by TCS. The Bank Nifty also witnessing buying ahead of HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 results.

Volatility, India VIX, for last week remains confined in the 10-14 percent band signalling stability. Stock-specific volatility skews during the earning season and could help forecast perceived volatility in stocks.

Participant data suggests that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have added significant long positions of over 60,000 contracts in index futures last week. The long-to-short ratio has increased from 0.67 to 1.14. Retail traders have booked profit in this rally as their long-to-short ratio fell to 1.22 from 1.44.

In index options, FIIs have added to their positive bias via the creation of synthetic long futures (long call and short put).

Considering frequent gyration in the market, 11,000 could continue to be a key level for the Nifty this month. Both call and put writers could use this opportunity to sell options.

The relatively high-risk Short Strangle strategy is recommended for the intermediate to advance trader, who understands the risk in writing options and has a strong discipline of risk management. Short Strangle is a rangebound strategy that aims to profit from a sideways market and falling volatility. As expiry approaches, faster time decay (Theta) would be beneficial for this strategy. The maximum profit is limited to the premium received. Uncapped loss scenario exists if the index breaks the breakeven level on either side.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.