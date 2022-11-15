 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty100 ESG underperforms Nifty so far this year

Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 15, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Analysts say the underperformance of the Nifty100 ESG index is due to poor returns on IT stocks like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro and financial heavyweights including the HDFC twins and Kotak Mahindra Bank

After posting positive returns for six consecutive years, India's Nifty100 ESG Index has turned negative so far this year, underperforming the benchmark Nifty Index of the National Stock Exchange.

Year to date, the Nifty 50 index has risen nearly 5 percent so far this year while the Nifty100 ESG index lost over 2 percent. In the last one year, the Nifty100 ESG index fell over 5 percent compared to a 1.4 percent rise in the Nifty index. The Nifty 100 ESG index posted positive returns for six straight years. In 2021, it advanced nearly 31 percent while in 2020, it gained 22 percent.

NIFTY100 ESG Index is designed to reflect the performance of companies within the NIFTY 100 index, based on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores. The weight of each constituent in the index is tilted based on the ESG score assigned to the company. The constituent weight is derived from its free float market capitalization and ESG score.

Post-Covid, many investors in India have turned more conscious of the ESG theme when it comes to companies. To take advantage of the increasing awareness, many mutual fund houses have launched schemes on this concept.

Aditya Birla SL ESG Fund, Axis ESG Equity Fund, ICICI Pru ESG Fund, Invesco India ESG Equity Fund, Kotak ESG Opportunities Fund, Mirae Asset Nifty 100 ESG Sector Leaders ETF, Quantum India ESG Equity Fund and SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund are some examples.

