Nifty may test all-time high next week; initiate Bull Call Ladder spread

The markets showed immense strength after the Nifty index surpassed its major hurdle of 12,000 with a big gap-up opening, which is also called a breakaway gap. We have also witnessed follow-up buying post the breakout which shows strong conviction on the part of the buyer. Now, this gap area will act as immediate support, and if we get any dip that should be utilized as a buying opportunity.

The major resistance is placed at its previous all-time highs levels of 12,430 and the probability is very high that Nifty may test those levels in the coming week. On the contrary, a breach of the 12,130 level might drag the index towards 12,000 levels.

The momentum oscillator MACD has provided a fresh buy crossover on the daily chart which hints of a fresh momentum on the higher side. The volatility index India VIX fell sharply by 17 percent this week to end below 21 levels. The overall fall in the volatility is giving comforts to the bulls and further drop will pull the index higher.

On the derivative front, a fresh Put writing was seen at 12,000, 12,100, and 12,200 strikes where the highest open interest is placed at 12,000 strike, which is likely to act as a major support in the coming week.

A fresh addition was seen in 12,500 strike which also holds the maximum open interest and also likely to act as an immediate hurdle. If Nifty breaks above 12,500 then we can expect a further short-covering move towards 12,700 levels. So the overall option data indicates Nifty to oscillate in the range of 12,000 –12,500 in the coming week.

Bank Nifty outperformed Nifty and formed a big bullish candle on the weekly scale. It is making higher highs and higher low formation from the past 5 trading sessions and this pattern will be negated if Bank Nifty breaks below 26,000 levels. And as long as it holds above 26,000 levels on the closing basis we can expect the positive momentum to continue towards 27,500 levels.

It has also witnessed a golden crossover on the daily time frame, where a 50-day simple moving average has crossed its 200-day simple moving average. A golden crossover indicates a long-term bull market and the overall broader structure still looks positive and if we get any dip in the BankNifty index that can be utilized as a buying opportunity.

As expected, the ratio of Bank Nifty to Nifty moved higher and currently at 2.18 which is still very low and shows that the Bank Nifty index may continue to outperform going forward. The major hurdle for the Bank Nifty index is placed at 27,000 levels and above that, we can expect a fresh rally towards 27,500 and 28,000 levels. On the contrary, immediate support is at 26,000. A breach of the same would again force the index under pressure.

Based on the derivative data of the Nifty index, we are expecting a moderate upmove in the coming week where the upside seems to be limited to 12,500 levels. So, we are advising to initiate a Bull Call Ladder Spread where one can buy 1 lot of 12,350 strike at 65, simultaneously sell 1 lot of 12,400 strike at 46, and 1 lot of 12,500 strike at 21. So, the total inflow from this strategy is 2 points as per the closing price on Friday.

The maximum loss would be unlimited if Nifty expires above 12,552 which is the higher breakeven level. The maximum profit of 52 points could be gained if Nifty expires in the range of 12,400-12,500. The lower breakeven level comes at 12,348. Since the strategy is initiated with an inflow of 2 points, so there is no downside risk even if Nifty expires at or below 12,348 levels.

The payoff table:

(Nilesh Ramesh Jain, Technical and Derivatives Analyst - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.