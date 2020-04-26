Nifty unlikely to touch 9,700 until it crosses 9,400 hurdle; falling VIX supports 'buy on dips'

Chandan Taparia

Nifty index has been consolidating between 8,820 to 9,400 zones in the last ten trading sessions, whereas supports have slightly shifted higher while resistance is intact at 9,400 zones.

It has been moving between the rising Wedge on a daily scale so a range breakout of this pattern could give further direction to the market.

It formed a Doji candle on a daily chart, indicating indecisiveness among the market participants.

The index made higher highs - higher lows for the third consecutive week but concluded the week with a loss of 1.21 percent.

It is taking resistance around the 38.20 percent retracement levels of the entire fall and formed a Hanging Man kind of candle.

Now it has to cross and hold above immediate hurdle of 9,400 zones to extend further move towards 9,700 zones while on the downside support exists at 9,000 then 8,888-8,820 zones.

India VIX fell by 8.15 percent from 42.59 to 39.11 levels on a weekly closing basis.

India VIX has corrected by 55 percent from its recent swing high of 86.64 levels and making lower top - lower bottom from last four consecutive weeks which is supporting 'buy on decline' strategy in a broader trading range.

On the monthly options front, maximum Call OI is at 9,500 then 10,000 strike while maximum Put OI is at 9,000 then 8,000 strike.

We have seen meaningful Call Writing at 9,300 then 9,400 strike while Put Writing is seen at 8,900 strike with Put Unwinding at 9,000 strike.

Options data indicates a trading range in between 8,800 to 9,500 zones.

Bank Nifty underperformed the benchmark index both on a daily and weekly closing basis while forming a Bearish Engulfing pattern on a weekly scale.

It concluded the last session near to its 20-DEMA for the fourth consecutive session and formed a small body candle on a daily chart.

RSI oscillator has shown resistance around 30-32 levels on the weekly chart, indicating selling pressure at higher levels.

Currently, Bank Nifty is moving in sideways direction between a broader range of 18,700 to 21,100 zones from the last ten trading sessions and it may move in the same for the coming days too.

Going forward, support is placed at 18,700 levels while immediate resistance is placed at 20,000 then 20,500 zone.

Stock specific positive set up is seen in Lupin, Tata Chemicals, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank while weakness is seen in Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M Financial, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, etc.

(The author is technical and derivative analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities)

