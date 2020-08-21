Nifty unable to break the shackles, deploy calendar spread ahead of Aug expiry

Navneet Daga

The Nifty saw a gap-down opening in line with global peers as markets retreated from the highs above the 11,400-mark but the index still managed to gain around 1 percent for the week.

Highlights of the week were: a) the Bank Nifty finding support near its crucial Bank Nifty/Nifty price ratio of near 1.91x levels, which is March swing low b) broader markets joining the party and outperforming the benchmarks c) India VIX slipping further towards the 20.5-mark, down around 4.5 percent for the week d) FIIs continue stock futures selling seen as they emerge buyers in cash markets.

Weekly expiry closing failed to provide a follow-up of move above the 11,400-mark while markets grapple with the confluence of the resistance zone near 11,350-11,400 now.

The Bank Nifty was stuck in the trading band of 21,400 to 22,400 mark, finding support and resistance at wings. Banking stocks remain the weak link as stiff upside hurdle is seen on private bank index, suggesting that the upside will be limited.

Global equity mood remained buoyant as S&P hit fresh life highs while a hint of profit booking is seen from highs after Fed minutes’ sharp comeback seen on dollar index likely to keep equities and commodities on edge.

CBOE VIX inched higher as markets started to price higher volatility that is likely to have a ruboff effect on our markets also.

We expect India VIX to find support near the 20-mark and bounce back to 23-24 levels in the coming days.

In August series, short Theta and Vega strategies remained in flavor as traders continued to bet on sideways trend for the markets with decreasing volatility.

Going in the expiry week, options positioning remained distributed among strikes with maximum put open interest of ~4mn shares seen at 11k strike while call writers seen at 11,500 strikes.

Traders can adopt to trade calendar spread as we expect current series to remain in a tight band and expect volatility to pick up in the next series.

In terms of sectors, metals continued to remain on traders' radar as a follow-up of breakout moves was seen with decent volume and OI buildup for heavyweight metal stocks, power stocks gained momentum large OI buildup was seen on Torrent Power, with price and volume breakout and Tata Power extended its rally.

(The author is Senior Derivatives Analyst – Institutional Equities, YES Securities )

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.