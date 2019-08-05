Nifty turns negative for 2019; top 5 factors which could be weighing on markets

Benchmark indices started the week on a muted note on August 5 after registering a 2 percent fall in the week gone by. The S&P BSE Sensex breached its crucial psychological support at 37,000, while the Nifty50 was below 10,900.

The Nifty50 has wiped out gains made in the year 2019. It slipped below 10,862, which was the closing level recorded on December 31, 2018.

In terms of sectors, metals, energy, oil and gas, auto, consumer durable, and capital goods witnessed selling pressure, as IT bucked the trend.



#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Legal opinion has been sought on carve out for FPIs from surcharge; Modalities w.r.t carve out for FPIs from surcharge have to be worked out, learns @ShereenBhan pic.twitter.com/QlnXeneXBh

— CNBC-TV18 News (@CNBCTV18News) August 5, 2019

There is some development on the higher tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that has roiled the markets. According to CNBC-TV18 sources, legal opinion has been sought to work out something for FPIs. “Modalities w.r.t carve out for FPIs from surcharge have to be worked out,” said the alert.

A list of Top 5 factors that could be weighing on markets

The Indian government proposed to scrap special status to J&K under Article 370. The Home Minister Amit Shah also announced that Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be a state and it will be bifurcated in two UTs— J&K and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with a legislature, while Ladakh region will be a Union Territory without a legislature, according to the government's plan for J&K, says Amit Shah.

Asian markets at a six-month low

Indian markets started August 5 on a muted note, weighed down by the trends in other Asian markets, which skidded to a six-month low on rising concerns over the US-China trade war.

US President Donald Trump on August 1 announced 10% tariffs on another $300-billion on Chinese imports, stunning markets and ending a month-long trade truce. China has vowed to fight back, a Reuters report said.

Japan’s Nikkei tumbled almost 2% to the lowest since early June, while Australian shares slipped about 1% to spend their fourth straight session in the red. South Korea’s Kospi tumbled 1.2% to hit the lowest since December 2016, it said.

Currency woes

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on August 5, opening at its lowest level since May 17 against the US dollar. The rupee dived 54 paise on August 2 to close at an over six-week low of 69.60 against the dollar.

A large part of the volatility is due to a fresh flare-up in US-China trade tensions.

China’s yuan skidded against the US dollar on August 5, weakening beyond the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade, as pressure mounted on the world’s second-biggest economy from an escalating trade row, a Reuters report said.

Persistent selling by FIIs

Foreign investors have withdrawn a net amount of Rs 2,881 crore from the Indian capital markets in the first two days of August on account of domestic as well as global headwinds.

According to latest depositories data, FPIs pulled out Rs 2,632.58 crore from equities and Rs 248.52 crore from the debt segment during on August 1 and 2, taking the cumulative net outflow to Rs 2,881.10 crore.

Before this, FPIs withdrew a net Rs 2,985.88 crore (both equity and debt) in July.

Technical Factors: Nifty below crucial support at 10,850

The Nifty50 broke below its crucial support placed at 10,850, also the closing level of December 31, 2018. The next big support for the index is placed at 10,700, 10,580, and then 10,400 levels.

“Technically, as long as the index trades below the level of 11,108 further selling in the market cannot be ruled out. The trading range for Nifty has now shifty lower between 9950 and 121,00 in the coming days,” Shrikant Chouhan, senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities, told Moneycontrol.