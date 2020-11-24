Nifty tops 13,000, up 73% since March lows; how did it get there and what lies ahead?

The Nifty has been on steroids after sinking to 7,500 in late March 2020, with the benchmark index gaining more than 73 percent in the last eight months to go past 13,000.

Market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty scaled fresh peaks of 44,499.62 and 13,044.45 in the morning trade on November 24 as investor sentiment got a boost due to positive reports around the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented crisis. For equity markets, too, it turned out to be a force that dominated proceedings. In March, when the coronavirus was wreaking havoc globally and the equity markets were witnessing a series of selloff, nobody would have imagined the economy and the market to show such resilience.

In the last few weeks, three vaccine candidates have shown a lot of promise in the final trials, news that has brought all-around cheer even as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The Serum Institute of India will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries, Reuters quoted SII's Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla as saying.

Besides, the risk appetite of investors soared after media reports said the US president-elect Joe Biden had begun his White House transition.

The Nifty has been on a volatile track for the last eight-month but after every fall, it gathered momentum and rose.

"We finally achieved the 13,000 levels. It is heartening to see that the Nifty is maintaining above it. The markets would attempt 13,100-13,200 in this rally up, which would be a significant resistance zone. We have good support at 12,700 so any dip can be utilized to accumulate positions for a target of 13,100-13,200," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Other than abundant liquidity, hopes of vaccine, better quarterly earnings and government measures to shore up the economy supported the market's ascent.

IT and healthcare stocks have been among the top gainers during this period, while select banking and financial stocks underperformed.

Banking stocks joined the rally after their September quarter earnings showed they held well during the times of pandemic.

Analysts, however, believe much clarity on how banks fared during the time of pandemic and the lockdown, which brought all business activity to a standstill, will emerge only after the December quarter numbers.

The road ahead

At a record high, the market risks correction as the valuation has to be in sync with the macroeconomic reality, experts said.

"There is a wall of liquidity. However, one needs to be cautious as there may be a faster correction in the market. But, equities remain the best asset class for the next two years," said Sanjiv Bhasin, Director at IIFL Securities.

"December may be a difficult month. I think 13,000-13,200 would be the top for the market by the end of December. This had been our target since the market was near the 8,000 level," said Bhasin.

While there may a correction in the near-term, analysts are positive for the long-term.

Weeks ago, Global brokerage house Goldman Sachs upgraded India to "overweight" and raised Nifty's 2021-end target to 14,100.

Goldman Sachs is of the view that the market has moved higher as investors gained confidence in the improving economic momentum.

Global brokerage firm Nomura said the Nifty may hit 13,640 by December 2021.

It is of the view that the improvement in sentiment around the pandemic and improving high-frequency growth indicators and corporate earnings as the economy opens up could lead to the market overlooking potential growth concerns that can emerge over time.

