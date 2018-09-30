Nifty to trade weak till it remains below 11,050-11,080 levels: Motilal Oswal

Chandan Taparia

The Nifty opened Friday on a positive note, but failed to hold above 11,000 levels and continued to trade weak towards 10,850 zone. This is a 50 percent retracement of the entire upswing from 9,952 to 11,760. The index has been making a lower top-lower bottom formation for the last four weeks and has corrected around 900 points from its life-time high of 11,760.

Till it remains below 11,050-11,080, overall weakness could continue towards 10,850 and then to 10,750-10,700 levels. On the upside, medium term hurdles are seen at 11,080 and 11,171. However, the index is in immediate oversold territory and could remain oversold for a few more sessions till it doesn’t negate the trend or surpasses any immediate hurdle in the market.

India VIX moved up 9.4 percent last week to 17 levels and made a weekly high of 18.31, the highest in last seven months. Volatility has jumped 35 percent in the entire month. Now, VIX has to form a top for any short term signs of a stability in the market.

On the options front, maximum put open interest stands at 11,000 and 10,800 strikes, while maximum call OI is seen at 11,500 and 11,200 strikes. We have seen put writing at 11,000 and 10,800 strikes, while call writing is seen at 11,300 and 11,200 strikes. Options band signifies a wider trading range between 10,800 and 11,171 levels.

The Bank Nifty continued to trade weak for the fourth consecutive week and broke its support trend line by connecting the swing lows of 13,407, 17,606, 23,605 and 26,250 zones. It has been making a lower top-lower bottom formation on a daily scale, with resistances gradually shifting lower.

The index is in deep oversold territory. Overall weakness could continue till it remains below 25,500 levels. On the downside, supports are seen at 24,650 and 24,500 zones.

Retracement could play a major role if any role reversal happens in the market. The Nifty corrected 6.42 percent on a monthly basis and formed a Bearish Engulfing pattern on the monthly scale. This is a cause of concern. If the recent 50 percent retracement at 10,850 of the entire up move from 9,952 (March 2018) to 11,760 (August 2018) is not respected, then the next meaningful level would be 10,650, which would be the 61.80 percent retracement of the entire leg.

In earlier instances, looking at the rising channel on a monthly scale, the Nifty moved from 4,531 (December 2011) to 9,119 (March 2015) and bottomed at its 50 percent retracement at 6,825 (February 2016), later it moved from 6,825 (February 2016) to 8,968 (September 2016) and bottomed at its 50 percent retracement at 7,893 (December 2016).

Stock-specific advance decline ratio is negative as only selective heavyweight likes HDFC Bank, ITC, Lupin, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) are showing a slightly short term positive price set up. Most auto, PSU bank, NBFC, midcap, smallcap stocks are still making a lower top–lower bottom formation.

Last time, we had advised avoiding bottom fishing in expiry week as we saw more pain in many frontline stocks. Nifty future has seen a rollover of 62.51 percent versus its August rollover of 68.37 percent. It started the September series with an OI of 2.42 crore shares which at the beginning of October series stands at 1.71 crore shares.

