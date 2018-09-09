Nifty to trade in 11,450-11,650 range this week; see dollar-rupee at Rs 72.25 in near term

ICICIdirect

The Nifty witnessed its biggest weekly loss in more than two months as global cues turned negative. The Nifty tested its highest put base of 11,400 before witnessing some recovery.

With trade tensions coming into the limelight once again, we expect the index to remain volatile with major support around 11,450 levels.

Premium for index futures has subsided sharply towards the end of the week, suggesting some normalcy in the index. However, the Nifty is witnessing a sharp increase in open interest and is likely to remain rangebound with a hurdle around 11,650 levels.

On the options front, fresh call writing was observed at 11,600 and 11,700 strikes, while put option base was seen building at 11,400 and 11,500 strikes. Thus, we expect the Nifty to trade in the 11,450-11,650 range this week.

The volatility index continued to rise during September series and is at the highest levels (near 14 levels) since June. Upsides in the volatility index may not bode well with the market and closure of positions may be seen in the stock. A move below 11,450 may cause the Nifty to test its next major support of 11,200.

Banking stocks have continued to underperform broader markets and both state-run and private sector banks have come under selling pressure.

Till the banking index does not move above 27,700 levels, Nifty may also remain lacklustre. At the same time, ongoing profit booking among performing spaces like FMCG and financials may not see an immediate recovery.

The Bank Nifty started the September series on a dismal note and corrected nearly 1,000 points. Depreciating dollar-rupee along with rising crude oil prices created more panic in the index.

Profit booking trend was seen in public sector banks along with select private banks. However, as the index premium declined from 210 points to 100 points, buying interest surfaced at lower levels.

A sharp reversal was seen in Friday’s session and the index managed to close well above 27,500 levels. During the week, huge OI blocks were seen in the index options by the FIIs as they bought options worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

We feel volatility is likely to remain elevated going forward and stock-specific movement is likely to keep the index in consolidation mode.

As the index moved above 27,500 levels in Friday’s session, huge OI blocks was added in 27,300 put (this level was key support in the past few days). Marginal call writing was seen in 27,700 call, followed by 28,000 strike.

Call writing indicates that a close above 27,700 levels is likely to trigger short covering, which will push the index towards the sizeable call base of 28,000.

The current price ratio of BankNifty/Nifty has further moved down to 2.37 levels. Multiple support is been seen near 2.36 levels. Hence, once the index manages to close above 27,700 levels, the outperformance trend will resume in banking stocks.

Globally, risk sentiments continued to remain in risk-off mode. EM currencies remained weak with the Argentine peso, South African rand, Indonesian rupiah and Indian rupee all seeing fresh weakness.

The MSCI EM Index fell 1.5 percent to its lowest level since April last year. EM equities fell over 3 percent last week. Investors continued to remain worried about growing EM contagion fears in a growing trade war and quantitative tightening scenario.

As a result of fresh equity declines, FIIs sold in the EM equity segment. Outflows were seen from key EMs: South Korea ($1,070 million) and Thailand ($208 million). Malaysia and Indonesia also saw outflows of over $150 million.

Fund flow action in India remained muted in the cash equity segment in the first week of September. However, in the trailing 2 weeks, outflows in FII debt market exceeded over $700 million.

Additionally, in the options segment, there was an unusually large buying of index options worth over $1.8 billion, suggesting caution among FIIs on Indian equities as well.

Going forward, Sino-US trade war, EM contagion risks and US rate divergence theme will continue to remain in the spotlight.

In this backdrop of strong weakness in currencies, EMs that have macro vulnerabilities in terms of higher twin deficit (current and fiscal) and lower forex reserve are likely to face continued selling pressure.

Trade tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods by the US administration will remain a key data point. Hence, FII stance will remain negative on EMs.

The dollar continues to consolidate against major currencies as gains against the pound were offset by a loss against the euro and yen.

Investors will also continue to track US-China trade friction, amid possibility of the second round of tariff impositions.

Rupee continues its losing streak and is poised for a fifth weekly consecutive loss against the dollar. It has depreciated by almost 13 percent year-to-date, the highest among Asian currencies.

A surge in crude oil prices, coupled with the hammering of EM currencies, has weighed on the dollar-rupee. We expect the rupee to trade in the range of 71.60–72.25 in the near-term.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.