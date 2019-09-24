'Nifty to touch 13,000 by September 2020, actual recurring EPS upgrade seems to be lower'

The share market moves captured theoretical EPS upgrades, but actuals might be lower, according to global brokerage house CLSA.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 3,000 points and the Nifty gained nearly 1,000 points, the biggest ever two-day up move, after the government cut corporate tax rate to 25 percent from 35 percent (inclusive of surcharge and cess) and slashed minimum alternate tax to 15 percent (effective tax rate will be 17.5 percent) from 18.5 percent earlier.

CLSA said the simplistic earnings upgrade estimate for Nifty would have been 7-8 percent, but actual recurring EPS upgrade seems to be lower at 4 percent. Big tax cut reform is a PE re-rating event, it feels.

According to the brokerage house, FMCG companies might stagger the benefits over 2-3 years but cement companies might not move to new tax regime while banks may raise provisioning and/or invest in branch expansion.

CLSA expects more growth supportive measure after the Friday booster that rovided Rs 1.45 lakh crore fiscal stimulus to corporates

The brokerage has 12-month Nifty target of 13,000, implying 16.5x target multiple.

The government also announced a special 17 percent tax rate (inclusive of cess and surcharge) for new companies incorporated on or after October 1, 2019, and those starting new manufacturing facilities before March 2023.

The government also removed the additional surcharge on capital gains made by all classes of investors. Listed companies which have announced a buyback before to July 5 (Budget day) will not pay buyback tax.