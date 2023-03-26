 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty to remain sideways but these 3 stocks can give up to 18% in short term

Mitesh Karwa
Mar 26, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

For NIfty, the immediate support on the downside is at 16,850-16,800, while the immediate hurdle is at 17,100. As long as the index moves in this range, it will remain sideways

Stock Market

The Nifty remained bearish in the second half of the week after staying sideways in the first half to end lower as it slipped below the important support of 17,000.

On the weekly timeframe, the index made a bearish candle for the third consecutive time. If 16,850 is broken, the Nifty can slid to 16,500-16,400.

The immediate support on the downside is at 16,850-16,800, whereas the hurdle is at 17,100 where the highest open interest is built up on the Call side. Till the time Nifty is in this range, it is will remain sideways.

On the indicator front, the momentum indicator relative strength index (RSI 14) is showing a reading of 35 and the Nifty is trading below its 20/50/100/200 exponential moving averages (EMAs). The Ichimoku indicator, too, is also indicating bearishness.