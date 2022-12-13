 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty to hit 20,000 in 2023, driven by FII flows, says BofA Securities

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

BofA Securities explained that the bear target for Nifty for 2023 is 17,000 because valuations are hefty and earnings downgrades are likely, while Foreign Institutional Inflows (FIIs) inflows could drive the Nifty to hit the bull target of 20,000. Meanwhile, the brokerage firm pointed out that the base case for 2022-end is 19,500.

The Nifty 50 stock index may gain as much as 5.9 percent from its current 52-week high and touch 20,000 next year, driven by inflows from foreign institutional investors, BofA Securities said.

“Based on how macro things play out, we expect the Nifty to trade in a range from 17,000 to 20,000,” BofA Securities said. The brokerage said the bear target for the Nifty 50 for 2023 is 17,000 because valuations are hefty and earnings downgrades are likely, while FII inflows could drive the Nifty to hit the bull target of 20,000.

The base case for 2022-end is 19,500. The 52-week high for the index is 18,887.60.

The global brokerage said the Nifty is trading at 20.7 times and a long-term average of 18.8 times basis bottom-up weighted average of one-year forward earnings of the current index constituents.

The MSCI India valuation premium to emerging markets (EM) at 98 percent remains elevated as compared to the long-term average of 45 percent, it added. But BofA Securities said a revival in China’s economic growth or policies could help shrink this premium.

When valuations are higher, the probability of markets delivering an outsized return is lower, BofA Securities said.