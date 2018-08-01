'Nifty to hit 11,500-11,600; focus shifts to midcap, small cap recovery'

ICICIDirect

Nifty upsides could continue till 11,500/11,600

The Nifty has jumped into a higher orbit with Call writers of 11,000 strike moving higher to 11,500 strike. The highest Call option base for August continues to build at 11,500 Call strike with some addition focusing on 11,600 Call strike suggesting more upsides.

Open interest (OI) in Nifty futures of 20.1 million shares (at inception of the August series) was higher than last two month’s average OI since inception. These positions have been formed amid increasing roll spread. This suggests that long additions were seen around inception of August series. The roll cost was not elevated. This leaves scope for further long addition based upsides in Nifty as the risk environment continues to improve.

The global risk environment seems to be discounting trade war rhetoric now. Despite the escalation in trade tensions, MSCI World Index moved 5 percent higher in July. As emerging market (EM) currency stabilised at lower levels, MSCI EM equity also saw a pullback of almost 3 percent. Tailwind of global equities, especially from EM equities, is likely to bode well for positive sentiments on Indian equites.

With the Q1FY19 result season being the strongest so far of last six quarters (as a recovery and growth are seen across sectors), it seems to cement the hopes of a more broader based recovery. Broader participation holds the key for a more secular (Nifty & midcap) up move. Hence, focus on midcap and small cap stocks is warranted from current levels for alpha generation.

Positional support for Nifty at 11,000

The 11,000 Put is now the highest options base across Call & Puts (over 4 million shares). This suggests the positional support for the Nifty has shifted higher to 11,000.

India VIX, till now, has behaved in an orderly fashion. However, in case it starts to close above 14, the risk-off sentiment could further make inroads into the Nifty as well. However, this is not the base case.

The currently elevated Nifty PCR OI reading of 1.72 has on many occasions triggered consolidation in the Nifty (that helps Call writers to get into the play, resulting in a decline of PCR – OI).

The Nifty moving to mean + 2 sigma levels, suggests it may continue to trade sticky at elevated levels. Declines, if any, may be of lower magnitude.

Bank Nifty: Index may continue to move towards 28,500

In the July series, the Bank Nifty put up a strong performance trend. However, in the July series, the outperformance trend eased marginally as select bank heavyweights saw profit taking from record highs. In the end, the Bank Nifty ended 4 percent higher.

The Bank Nifty OI at the inception of series was 2.22 million shares (high OI at the inception of series). These positions were formed in the midst of a declining roll spread, giving this addition as short bias. Along with this, Bank Nifty/Nifty price ratio suggests that as long as 2.42 level is held, the Bank Nifty performance is likely to pick up pace (mainly on the back of short covering).

Looking at options build-up, strong support is placed at 27,000 Put strike while on the higher side 27,500 Put is also seeing accumulation of OI. Target for the upsides for banking index is placed at 28,500 Call strike (this is the high Call base for the index).

Reducing pressure from weakening rupee and higher crude prices could provide good tailwinds for the banking and NBFC space as the yield surge seems to be a declining risk from here on.

With the broad based recovery playing a more prominent role, banking stocks from the PSU space are also likely to see a recovery whenever the result based disappointments ebbs.

