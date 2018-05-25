Nifty to consolidate around 10,400-10,600 till expiry; 3 Nifty stocks to bet on

Aditya Agarwal

The Nifty extended its previous week’s pessimism and tumbled sharply towards its near-term support of 10,420. In Thursday’s trading session, short covering in banking and technology sector helped the Nifty reclaim 10,500 levels. Last week’s candle resembles a bearish engulfing pattern. The said pattern will be activated if Nifty closes below 10,589 on a weekly basis.

On the daily chart, the index took support near 10,420 levels, which coincided with its 50% retracement of the entire move from the bottom of 9,951.90 to the top of 10,929.20. We are seeing bullish divergence on the hourly chart. At this juncture, the recent swing high of 10,559, which coincides with the hourly 45-day exponential moving average (EMA), will act as an immediate hurdle. Its next resistance is seen around 10,600–10,680 levels.

On the lower side, the recent low of 10,418 will act as an immediate support for the index, below which it is likely to correct and retest its daily 200-day daily moving average (DMA) placed near 10,330 levels.

For the short-term perspective, we expect the index to trade in a broad range of 10,400-10,600 levels. A move towards 10,600 can be used to exit from long positions and for initiating fresh shorts. If the Nifty manages to breach 10,400, then another round of selling is expected that can drag it towards 10,300 levels.

Here is a list of three stocks that could return up to 5-10 percent.

Infosys: Buy around Rs 1,214 - 1,208| Target: Rs 1,300| Stop loss: Rs 1,170| Return 6%

After witnessing a sharp rally from the bottom of Rs 848, the stock hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,221 during late January 2018. Subsequently, it slipped into a broad consolidation and formed a triangle pattern on daily chart.

During Wednesday’s trade, the stock confirmed its breakout from the said triangle. On a weekly chart, stock confirmed its breakout from symmetrical triangle pattern; however, the follow-up buying was missing.

Now, we believe that the stock will resume its uptrend hence traders are recommended to buy this stock in the range of Rs 1,214 – 1,208 with a price target of Rs 1,300 and stop loss placed below Rs 1,170.

ITC: Buy around Rs 272 - 268| Target: Rs 300| Stop loss: Rs 260| Return 9.5%

Looking at the daily line chart, the stock has formed a strong base near Rs 250 and then rallied sharply but the up move got capped near Rs 290.

Failure to cross its resistance zone triggered a sharp profit booking and the stock hit a low of Rs 272 which coincided with the 50% retracement of its previous swing move along with the daily 89-EMA.

Also, we are seeing a formation of a Positive reversal pattern. Considering the above evidence, we advise traders to buy this stock in a range of Rs 272 to Rs 268 with a price target of Rs 300. A stop loss to be placed below Rs 260.

Maruti Suzuki: Sell around Rs 8,460 - 8,500| Target: Rs 8,000| Stop loss: Rs 8,810| Return 5%

Looking at the daily chart, the stock has formed a descending triangle pattern and it recently confirmed a breakdown from the said pattern.

The lower band of the triangle also coincided with the daily 200-SMA. The daily RSI (14) broke the support level of 40.

On a weekly chart, the stock confirmed the formation of Lower Top Lower Bottom formation. Hence, we recommend traders to go short in a range of Rs 8,460 – 8,500 with a target price of 8000. A stop loss should be placed above Rs 8,810.

Disclaimer: The author Head Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.