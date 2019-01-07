'Nifty to be rangebound, buy these two PSUs for 22-30% return in mid term'

The roller coaster ride ended on a positive note on Friday’s session and Nifty ended the day’s at 10,727.35. The previous week's fall is a mirror image of last week of December, where a sharp decline of two consecutive days was arrested at 50-Day Moving Average and witnessed bounceback.

Rangebound volatile moves are troubling the traders and we expect the scenario to continue in the coming week as well. Nifty is likely to oscillate in the range of 10,980-10,550.

Bullish candlestick pattern on the daily chart at 50-DMA suggests a bounceback is expected till 10,875, which if trades on higher side could further accelerate the bulls till 10,980. On the other hand, support for the week exists at 10,550 and 10,380.

Option chain infuses a positive bias as 10,700 put options has witnessed fresh writing of more than 3 lakh contracts. But significant cumulative open interest in 10,900 and 11,000 call option suggest upside is limited and a high degree of caution is required at upper levels.

New trending move is expected only if the index trades 10,980-11000 range on higher side decisively. Until then, countertrend trades will keep providing trading opportunities inside the range.

Taking a long-term view, we believe recent fall is a correction in an ongoing bull run. Though the general election will be a major trigger in 2019, any negative surprise in its result is likely to deteriorate the trend on a temporary basis only.

In that case, 9,500-9,119 could emerge as an important support range. On the other hand, if the result meets the market expectations then 12,900 and 13,500 is easily achievable.

Below are the two PSU stocks bestowed with strong order book and currently available at attractive valuations:

NBCC India | Buy | CMP: Rs 59 | Target: Rs 72 | Return: 22 percent | Medium term

NBCC is the only PSU that has real estate experience coupled with construction management expertise. The company derives more than 90 percent of the revenue from PMC services (project management consultancy). It obtained projects to construct affordable housing on the land parcels of public sector undertakings.

Having consolidated revenue of over Rs 7,000 crore which is approximately one-seventh of its order book, NBCC shows a huge potential to grow. Though, Q2 numbers disappointed the street, notwithstanding, the management maintained strong double-digit revenue growth guidance of 30-35 percent for the current fiscal year and ahead.

The approval to start construction work in two large redevelopment projects in Delhi is expected to aid execution and revenue growth. With a strong order book of approx. Rs 1 lakh crore, the company has been committed to nourishing its overall performance.

Engineers India | Buy | CMP: Rs 126 | Target: Rs 165 | Return: 30 percent | Medium term

EIL is emerging with lots of opportunities in various segments. Its order backlog rose 37 percent, while order inflow jumped 250 percent on the back of company securing its largest-ever order worth ~Rs 55 billion for HPCL petrochemical complex in Barmer (Rajasthan).

Notably, the order pipeline remains strong with several domestic projects led by Greenfield and Brownfield expansion of refineries and revival of fertilizer plants.

Though, EBITDA declined 34 percent mainly due to higher revenue-mix of low-margin turnkey projects.

Some of the projects, which are being targeted for next two years, are Panipat Refinery expansion from 15 to 25 MMTPA, the Cauvery Basin Refinery of CPCL (this is a 9 MMTPA refinery) and Numaligarh Refinery Expansion.

Considering strong order book, cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet, major orders in pipeline, healthy revenue outlook, consistent dividend payouts, and emerging opportunities in various segments with a focus on diversification into various sectors, EIL is available at an attractive valuation amongst its peers.

As per P/E valuation, the fair value of the share turns around to be Rs 165 in the medium term.