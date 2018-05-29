Nifty snaps 3-day gains; weaker rupee, banks, global cues drag Sensex 216 pts

Bears were back in power at Dalal Street as benchmark indices snapped three-day winning streak on Tuesday with the Sensex losing more than 200 points, dragged by banking & financials stocks.

Correction in global stocks amid political turmoil in Italy & Spain, and sharp fall in the rupee dented investors sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex has broken 35,000 levels, falling 216.24 points to 34,949.24 while the 50-share NSE Nifty failed to hold 10,700 levels hit during the day, shedding 55.40 points to close at 10,633.30.

It was a profit booking day for the market but investors closely monitor the movement of crude oil prices and rupee, experts said. Gradually the focus will shift from earnings to monsoon, they added.

"Going forward, on the domestic front, GDP data and RBI monetary policy meet would dictate future course of the market whereas global cues, crude oil prices and currency movement (USD/INR) would also be tracked by investors," Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking said.

According to him, stock specific action is also likely to continue on the back of announcement of Q4FY18 results. Hence, he recommends traders to hedge their position.

The announcement of early arrival of monsoon by IMD is a big positive for Indian economy and markets, however the progress of monsoon would be actively tracked, Manglik said.