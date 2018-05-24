Nifty, Sensex trade strong; around 200 stocks hit fresh 52-week low

Equity benchmark indices extended their gains in the afternoon trade on Thursday with Sensex gaining more than 300 points and Nifty trading above 10,500 mark.

Nifty PSU bank, metal, IT, pharma are among the gainers, while auto and energy sector declined.

On the other hand, nearly 200 stocks are trading at 52-week low on a day when markets are trading strong.

Among the stocks which hit 52-week low includes IOC, Jet Airways, PNB Gilts, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, LIC Housing Finance, Karur Vysya Bank and Jindal Poly Films.