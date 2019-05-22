One-third of Nifty, Sensex stocks return over 100% during Modi's tenure; hold or book profits?

Nearly one-third of Nifty and Sensex stocks have more than doubled investors' wealth since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in May 2014.

There are 17 Nifty stocks and nine Sensex stocks that have given 100-1500 percent return to their shareholders in the last five years. In fact, Bajaj Finance, which is part of both Sensex and Nifty, has returned over 14 times.

Meanwhile, both benchmark indices have lagged, delivering a modest 50-60 percent returns Modi's tenure.

Among the Nifty stocks that have more than doubled investors’ wealth include UltraTech Cement, BPCL, RIL, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company and Bajaj Finserv, among others.

Table 1: 17 Nifty stocks that have delivered over 100 percent return since PM Narendra Modi assumed office.

Sensex stocks that have made their investors' wealth multifold are Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Ltd.

Table 2: Nine Sensex stocks that have more than doubled investors' wealth in the last five years.

All stocks that are mentioned above are blue chips. They are large corporations with an impressive record of sound financial performance.

Now, the question is should one hold onto the stocks or book profits?

Experts suggest if someone invested at lower levels then ideally they should remain invested or at best book partial profits and reinvest on dips.

Also read: Nearly 200 BSE500 stocks more than double investor’s wealth during Modi’s tenure; time to sell?

Most experts trust largecaps name to shine in 2019 as well. They have been favourite of institutions and investors as they have contributed the most in taking Nifty and Sensex to fresh lifetime highs.

“One should remain invested if you would have bought at very low levels. These are quality blue chips and these are core long-term portfolio holdings in many big fund houses. They contribute a large portion of wealth creation, stability and many of these stocks actually have visible earnings, good track record with two-digit growth and earnings,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

“They are trading above their long and short term moving averages. These companies are also the leader in their sector and are like bellwethers. There seems no reason to be exiting these stocks,” he said.

Vineeta Sharma from Narnolia Financial Advisors says Reliance Industries, UltraTech, HDFC Bank, Britannia and Titan are her preferred bets amongst the above-mentioned stocks.

Other Nifty stocks that she prefers for long-term are L&T, SBI and ICICI Bank.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.