Nifty, Sensex set to fall as Ukraine-Russia tensions intensify

Domestic equity indices are likely to open lower for the fifth consecutive session on February 22 after tensions between Ukraine and Russia intensified following a fiery speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s long-drawn speech ended with the signing of a decree that immediately recognised the independence of two separatist regions in Ukraine, which are dominated by Russian-speaking people.

Putin’s recognition of the breakaway states drew calls for immediate sanctions on Russia from Latvian foreign minister Edgar Rinkevics.

“The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements. The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine,” Ursula von der Layen, president of the EU Commission said in a tweet.

MOEX Russia Index, the benchmark for the country’s stock market, plummeted over 10 percent in the worst rout for stocks since the Global Financial Crisis while the Russian rouble sank more than 2 percent as investors feared further economic distress if US imposed sanctions.

Globally, equities in the US and Europe ended lower because of the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and prospects of military confrontation. Brent crude oil futures soared more than 3 percent to cross the $96 per barrel mark.

The tensions between the two Eastern European countries have been boiling over the past few weeks with Russia seeing Ukraine’s possible inclusion in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation as a security threat.

Putin claimed that Ukraine could be developing nuclear weapons that pose a risk to Russia and that Russia has the “right to take retaliatory measures”.

Futures of the Nifty 50 index traded on the Singapore Exchange were down 0.42 percent or 71.50 points at 17,056.50 points.