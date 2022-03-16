Nifty, Sensex rebound into green. Four factors driving the market sentiment

The market has recouped all its previous day's losses and gained 1.4 percent on March 16, tracking rally in global counterparts ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The BSE Sensex gained around 800 points at 56,567, while the Nifty50 rose around 240 points to 16,900 mark at 1:56pm. Short covering as well as value buying in beaten stocks also led the rally.

Here are four factors driving the market sentiment:

1. Positive Global Trend

Asian counterparts had a strong run, especially China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng that rallied 3.5 percent and 9 percent respectively after brutal fall in previous session. Tech stocks, including Tencent and Alibaba which caught in complete bear trap in the previous session are the actual drivers for the markets on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei, Australia's ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi gained more than 1 percent each.

The bulk of the gains Wednesday came after a Chinese state media report signalled support for Chinese stocks. The US and Chinese regulators are progressing towards a cooperation plan on the US-listed Chinese stocks, the report said, citing a financial stability meeting on Wednesday chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, as per CNBC.

The rally in Asian markets is also tracking gains seen in US markets on Tuesday where S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite closed with 2-3 percent gains.

2) Federal Reserve Meeting

Globally investors are also waiting for the interest rate decision by Federal Reserve that will be announced on Wednesday night. Most experts hope to that the Fed will announce a 25-bps hike in interest rates - the first since 2018 - against earlier expectations of 50 bps hike in rates, which seems to have discounted by the market. The reason for lowering expectations is largely due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and sanctions imposed on Russia by western world.

All eyes are the commentary by Jerome Powell about further rate hikes as inflation hit fresh 40-year high of 7.9 percent in February.

3) India Volatility Index

Volatility cooled down considerably, providing more stability to the market. Experts feel if the volatility falls further to around 20 levels then that could act as a supportive factor for bulls.

India VIX, the fear index, fell by 7.3 percent to 24.77 at 1:45pm. It has seen a significant fall compared to 34 levels recorded on February 24 when the Russia started off its military operation to invade Ukraine.

4) All Sectors in Green

All sectoral indices participated in the run with Metal being the largest gainer rising nearly 3 percent against 4 percent correction in previous session. Nifty Bank, Auto, and Financial Services rose 1.8 percent each, while IT and FMCG were up around a percent each.

The broader markets also joined bulls' party as the Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 1.7 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 1 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.