Nifty, Sensex gain 1% each; Here are 5 key factors that are fuelling the rally

After consolidating for last few sessions, bulls took complete control on Tuesday as the benchmark indices rallied more than 1 percent each driven by rate sensitives and technology stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 464.77 points at 36,318.33 and the Nifty50 climbed 149.20 points to 10,886.80, while the broader markets also participated in the rally, but underperformed frontliners.

The Nifty Midcap index was up 0.7 percent and Smallcap gained 1.1 percent. The market breadth was also in favour of bulls as about three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the exchange.

Experts largely expect the rally amid intermittent volatility is likely to continue ahead of interim Budget on February 1 and the Nifty could surpass 11,000 levels in coming sessions.

"The easing of crude oil prices, persistent weakness in inflationary trends and the easing of bond yields has resulted in a marked improvement in macroeconomic conditions – an important pre-requisite for a rally in Indian equity markets," Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

He said, earnings growth is set to revive meaningfully in FY19-20, primarily driven by peaking out of NPA-related provisioning requirements for banks. The changing fortunes of three corporate lending banks in Sensex: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India, together would generate sufficient push for earnings to grow at close to around 20 percent in FY20.

Here are five key factors that are driving the market rally:

Mixed economic data points towards a rate cut/change in stance

Headline inflation in Dec 2018 came in line with expectations, falling 20bps to 2.2 percent. The fall, although slight, is significant in terms of its closeness to the lower limit of the RBI’s target range (4%, +/- 2%).

India's factory output growth hit a 17-month low of 0.5 percent in November as compared with 8.4 percent in October, mainly due to a de-growth in manufacturing output, data released by the statistics office on January 11 showed.

“With IIP low and a lower FY19 GDP growth forecast by the government, the market is likely to expect a rate cut at the Feb 19 monetary policy. With inflation coming at 2.2 percent, there also seems to be some room for one, however, we think that RBI will wait and see how the growth numbers pan out for few more months and then take a rate action going ahead,” Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist at AnandRathi said in a report.

“We do expect a change in stance to ‘neutral, from ‘calibrated tightening’ in Feb 2019 monetary policy meeting. If this so happens, there will be all the more indication of a rate cut in the future,” he said.

IT and Rupee

Technology stocks were among biggest gainers after the India rupee breached 71 against the US dollar for the first time since December 18, 2018.

The BSE IT index gained 2.5 percent as Infosys, Mastek, Tech Mahindra, Cyient, KPIT Technologies and TCS gained 2-4 percent.

The rupee depreciation is always considered good for IT companies which majorly export their software services and make gains in dollar.

Wipro was the biggest gainer among IT as well as Nifty50 stocks, rising more than 5 percent ahead of board meeting to consider December quarter earnings and issue of bonus shares on January 18.

Global Rally

All Asian markets traded higher despite concerns over an economic growth slowdown in China especially after Monday's weak trade data from the world's second largest economy. Investors globally also await lawmakers voting on UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal to leave the European Union.

China's Shanghai Composite gained 1.4 percent, Japan's Nikkei 1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.8 percent and South Korea's Kospi 1.6 percent, at the time of publishing this article.

Nifty climbs above 10,800: positive for bulls

The Nifty50 managed to break above its crucial resistance level placed at 10800 levels in afternoon trade which is a positive sign for the bulls. The index hit an intraday high of 10808 on Monday. The index is now trading above its crucial short and long term moving averages, but is consistently facing resistance around 100-days moving average placed at 10845.

The index formed a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ candlestick pattern as the high and opening price were the same. For the last four weeks index was hinting at a breakout as it was witnessing narrowing of trading range and formed a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern.

If the index manages to close above 10840, the next crucial resistance is placed at 11000, and the uptrend will only be confirmed only a firm close above that levels.

India VIX closed at 16.16 levels up by 5.3 percent on Monday. Further, a rise in VIX above 17 levels will be negative for the market. It needs to sustain below 16 levels for market to move higher.

“On the upside index has resistance zone in the region of 10840-10870 levels. But crossing above 11000 levels on sustainable basis will confirm the uptrend. In Nifty options, maximum open interest for Puts is seen at strike price 10500 followed by 10000; while for Calls it is seen at strike price 11000 followed by 10900,” Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth told Moneycontrol.

“Call writing was seen in 10900 and 10800 with some Put writing seen at strike price 10600 indicating overhead resistance on the upside,” he said.

Reliance Industries

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries shares gained 3 percent ahead of December quarter earnings to be announced later this week. Also, CLSA said there could be a $550 billion retail opportunity for the company.

The oil-telecom-to-retail major will announce its December quarter earnings on January 17. Analysts largely expect retail, telecom and petrochemical segments to report strong growth sequentially but there could be some weakness in the refining business during the quarter.

Global brokerage house CLSA, which has maintained buy call on the stock with a price target at Rs 1,500 (implying 37 percent potential upside from January 14 closing level) expects the country's largest company by market capitalisation to have $550 billion retail opportunity.

As the company had stated last year that it wanted to be the largest consumer company, CLSA believes company's omnichannel strategy has all the ingredients to make it a leader.

Compared to over 3-fold rise in Indian retail industry, organised retail may rise 9-fold in 10 years, according to the global research house.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.