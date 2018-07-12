Nifty semi-annual review: JSW Steel or Britannia may replace Lupin in August

Edelweiss Securities

The Nifty index is reviewed every six months (on half-yearly basis) and a four weeks' notice is given to the market before making changes to the index set.

Ahead of the Semi-Annual review for rebalancing the Nifty Index, a ready reference list is mentioned below.

These are tentative stocks for Nifty Index rebalancing based on our analysis and the criteria set by exchange for the Index constituents Inclusion / Exclusion. Any additional changes cannot be ruled out.

We expect Index changes to be announced by last week of August 2018 and the same to be effective on 28-Sep-18 (Adjustment on 27-Sep-18).

Expected Inclusion & Exclusion

In the pecking order of fulfillment of eligibility criteria for inclusion in Nifty Index, apart from JSW Steel, Britannia Industries is the next best suitable candidate which might surpass JSW Steel in the event of a price appreciation in the run-up to the cut-off date of 31-Jul-18.

Eligibility Criteria

> Liquidity - For inclusion in the index, the security should have traded at an average impact cost of 0.50 percent or less during the last six months, for 90 percent of the observations for portfolio of Rs 10 crore.

> Index criteria - Constituents of NIFTY 100 index shall form universe for NIFTY50.

> Float - Adjusted Market Cap – Companies will be included if free-float market capitalisation is 1.50 times the free-float market capitalization of the smallest constituent in respective index.

> F&O criteria for stocks in NIFTY 50: Stock must be available for trading in NSE’s Futures & Options segment.

> Domicile- Company must be domiciled in India and trade on the NSE.

> Trading Frequency - The Company’s trading frequency should be 100 percent in the last six months.

