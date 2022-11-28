 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty scales all-time high: What could be the next target for the flagship index?

Shubham Raj
Nov 28, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

This new high comes at a time when other major stock markets in the world are nowhere close to their peak

After a long wait and many ups and downs, flagship benchmark Nifty50 has formed a fresh peak, thanks to massive buying from domestic as well as foreign investors in recent months, as the Indian economy continues to show resilience.

In the last two months alone, the Nifty surged over 10 percent on the back of strong domestic macros, robust earnings growth, and sharp correction in oil prices. This comes at a time when other major stock markets in the world are nowhere close to their peak.

Analysts believe the rally in the Indian stock market is going to stay for a while now. They now see 10-15 percent upside from hereon in the next 12 months with short-term volatility due to global factors.

“All the ingredients are there for the Indian market to grow. My target would be 10-15 percent kind of upside for next one year,” said Sanjeev Hota, Vice President, Head of Research at Sharekhan.

The Nifty took about 13 months to create a new high. As of 2pm, The index traded at 18,600 after hitting a day’s high of 18,611. Indications from futures and options (F&O) markets are also positive.

Next Nifty Target 