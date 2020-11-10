Nifty rises above 12,600, Sensex at 43K; 5 factors driving markets

The market remained buoyant for the seventh consecutive session on November 10 with benchmark indices climbing fresh psychological 12,600 and 43,000 marks on the Nifty and Sensex respectively.

The benchmark indices traded around record-high levels. The BSE Sensex rallied 605.83 points or 1.42 percent to 43,203.26, while the Nifty50 surged 150.40 points or 1.21 percent to 12,611.40, at the time of writing this copy.

But the broader markets continued to underperform benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices were moderately higher, while the market breadth was in favour of bears. About 947 shares declined against 858 advancing shares on the NSE.

Here are 5 key factors that are driving the market rally:

Vaccine Progress

The progress in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could be one of the key reasons for the rally in the equity market. US pharma company's Indian subsidiary Pfizer gained 20 percent intraday.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, based on initial trial results.

"The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19," said Pfizer.

The shots made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among 10 possible vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world.

Global Cues

The progress in vaccine development also lifted sentiment on the global front as most of the Asian markets ended higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1 percent and Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.66 percent, while Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi gained more than 0.2 percent, tracking rally overnight in the US equities. Dow Jones had gained 3 percent in the previous session.

FII Flow

FIIs continued their support to Indian equities as they have consistently been buying in all sessions so far in November 2020.

They have net bought Rs 17,947.80 crore worth of shares in six trading sessions of November, in addition to Rs 14,537.40 crore of buying in October.

"FII flows should continue in Samvat 2077. With Democrats winning the US presidential elections, the global trade environment should improve. Also, a stimulus package could mean a softer or stable dollar which will see inflows into emerging markets. All these factors point towards good FII flows for India," Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

Banks and Gainers on Sentiment

Banking & Financials are at the forefront to take the market to new highs. The rally in banking & financials stocks could be indicating that FIIs may be buying in these stocks amid hopes of easing NPA concerns and underperformance of sector.

Nifty Bank, as well as financial service indices, gained over 4 percent each, taking total seven-day gains to 20 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 3-9 percent.

Hotels and aviation stocks gained momentum amid hope that vaccine could be available in the next six months and the business could be back on track in the coming calendar year.

Advani Hotels, Chalet Hotels, EIH, EIH Associated Hotel, Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, Royal Orchid and Speciality Restaurants gained 3-14 percent, while SpiceJet gained nearly 2 percent and InterGlobe Aviation rose 8 percent.

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro also picked up momentum after underperformance in the recovery seen from March lows. The stock gained 6 percent today.

Technical View

The Nifty50 gained more than 1 percent and formed bullish candle for the seventh consecutive session as the current price was higher than opening levels.

Expert remained bullish on the Nifty as the index surpassed key moving averages, though it looks overbought indicated by momentum oscillators.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"We still have an open target of 12,650-12,700 which the Nifty is capable of achieving during the current series. If we are able to sustain that, the index could go ahead and achieve 13,000 too. We have good support at the 12,100 level," Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments told Moneycontrol.