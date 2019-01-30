App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty rejig: IDBI Capital expects HPCL to be excluded; Britannia may be included in Nifty Jr

The 50-share index is reviewed twice every year based on six month data ending January 31 and July 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the upcoming rejig of the Nifty index, IDBI Capital sees a high probability of HPCL being excluded from the index, and Bharti Infratel being replaced.

Eligibility criteria for newly listed security are checked based on the data for a three month period instead of a six month period.

On the Nifty Junior index, the brokerage house expects Britannia to be included, while there is a low probability of Godrej Consumer Products being included in the index.

The National Stock Exchange on August 28 had announced the exclusion of Lupin from the Nifty index. The scrip will be replaced with that of JSW Steel on the benchmark 50-share index.

The changes were announced by the index maintenance sub-committee (IMSC) of NSE Indices Limited (formerly known as India Index Services & Products Ltd. - IISL). The indices are periodically reviewed based on several parameters. “These changes shall come effective from September 28, 2018,” the statement from NSE added.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 11:43 am

