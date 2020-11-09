Nifty recovers from COVID fever ahead of Diwali; Stay with economy-related stocks in SAMVAT 2077

In the run-up to Diwali, Nifty50 is now back to pre-COVID levels and is on the verge to hit fresh record highs and go beyond in the run-up to Diwali. The economy is showing signs of green shoots and investors who are looking to create wealth should bet on sectors that hold key to India’s recovery, suggest experts.

Nifty50 as well as the S&P BSE Midcap index has rallied by about 6 percent each from last Diwali while the S&P BSE Smallcap index saw maximum buying interest, up over 13 percent, from last Diwali.

Equity markets had a historical journey in SAMVAT 2076, as it marked a year of huge volatility, unpredictability, pessimism, divergence, and optimism, suggest experts.

The markets touched an all-time high of 12,431 in Jan'20 and then hit a 3-year low of 7,511 in Mar'20 as the COVID-19 pandemic grips the whole world, becoming one of the biggest threats to the worldwide economy.

Investors would have created wealth if they would have invested money in March, but if someone does plan to enter markets or deploy fresh money then the upside still remains intact but the action will be more stock specific.

As we enter Samvat 2077, the markets have seen a complete recovery from the COVID lows, in-line with the improving data points and positive corporate commentary. More importantly, COVID-19 cases have seen a meaningful decline.

Improved corporate earnings have also buoyed the market sentiments. “We expect Nifty EPS growth of 4% in FY21 while expecting a sharp rebound in FY22. Thus, the overall structure of the market remains positive,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

“At 18x FY22 earnings, Nifty valuations is also not very expensive as it is trading closer to its long-period averages. With the economic activity recovering fast, more earnings upgrade cannot be ruled out. Further strong global markets can keep the liquidity abundant in the system, thus providing support to the overall market,” the report added.

From the next 12 months' perspective, Motilal Oswal is positive on IT, Healthcare, Rural-Agri, Telecom, consumer along with select Financials. We believe another round of fiscal stimulus could help elevate sentiment further.

Samvat 2076 belonged to small & midcap and going by expert commentary the momentum is likely to continue in the broader market. A large part of the recovery in markets was led by FIIs flows, as well as stable global cues.

On the domestic front, after stable June quarter earnings, September quarter earnings did saw upgrades which is a positive sign for D-Street and India Inc.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, but the opening up of the economy, strong micro and macro data, positive global cues, liquidity, as well as hopes of a vaccine helped markets to ride out of pessimism in the run-up to Diwali.

“As we advance towards getting the vaccine (by the middle of next year) and the economy gets back to normalcy, we can expect the economy driven sectors to outperform the defensives in Samvat 2077,” Kotak Securities said in a note.

“Banks, NBFCs, automobiles, oil & gas, telecom, utilities, capital goods, cement, and metals could come into focus in Samvat 2077. The potential upside in most of these sectors based on our one-year price targets ranges between 20 & 39% (Vs single-digit potential upside in Nifty-50),” said the report.

The report further added that since most of the economy-driven sectors are prone to market correction one should have an accumulation strategy in them rather than investing at one go.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.