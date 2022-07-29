Nifty reclaims 200 DMA, more than 100 stocks hit 52-week high

After the US Federal Reserve’s market-boosting commentary following its latest rate hike, the momentum turned so strong that the Nifty50 finally has reached the 200-day moving average (DMA) of 17,030 levels. In fact, it was long awaited, especially since crossing 200 days’ exponential moving average (16,520).

The Nifty50 is heading towards another strong weekly closing with 2.6 percent gains, on the back of easing and stabilising of commodity prices especially oil, softening commentary by the Fed, quarterly earnings on expected lines, positive mood at FII desks and rising hope for a decline in inflation concerns on a sequential basis. In the previous week, it had rallied more than 4 percent.

With this, the index surged 13 percent from its June lows and decisively reclaimed the psychological 17,000 mark. On Friday, it saw another healthy gap up opening—where the opening level is higher than the high of the previous day—straightway above 17,000 levels, with 70 points gains.

With the initial hurdle of 200-DMA crossed, Mazhar Mohammad, founder and chief market strategist, Chartviewindia, said if the index sustains above the said hurdle, it can move towards 17,500.

The index has seen a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts and there was another strong bullish candle on the weekly scale. It settled at 17,158 on July 29, up 229 points.

Technically, 200 DMA is considered an important milestone. Generally, traders feel the stock or index falling below 200 DMA is not a good sign.

Investors’ wealth

The BSE Sensex has reclaimed the 57,000 mark for the first time in the last three months, trading more than 700 points higher at 57,570.

With Friday’s rally, investors are richer by Rs 3.47 lakh crore as the BSE market capitalisation rose to Rs 266.58 lakh crore, up from Rs 263.1 lakh crore on June 28.

If we consider the June lows onwards, there has been a significant increase in their wealth by almost Rs 32 lakh crore. The BSE market cap was Rs 234.86 lakh crore on June 20.

Stocks at upper circuit

A total of 214 stocks hit the upper circuit on July 29 against 136 stocks at the lower circuit, while there were 116 stocks at 52-week highs against 20 stocks at 52-week lows on a strong day.

Stocks that hit 52-week high included Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Apar Industries, Ashok Leyland, Blue Dart Express, Campus Activewear, Coromandel International, Craftsman Automation, Cummins India, eMudhra, GE Shipping and Hindustan Aeronautics.

Inox Leisure, Insecticides India, ITC, Lumax Auto Technologies, Mold-Tek Packaging, Navin Fluorine International, Page Industries, PVR, Rolex Rings, SBI Life Insurance, Schaeffler India, SKF India, Speciality Restaurants, Timken, TVS Motor Company, Venus Pipes, Voltamp Transformers, and West Coast Paper also touched 52-week highs on Friday.

BSE 500 Stocks Status

More than 90 percent of stocks participated in the market recovery from June lows as 450 stocks on the BSE 500 traded higher. And more than half of BSE500 stocks have given double-digit return so far.

Among them, Adani Transmission, ITI, Tube Investments of India, Sobha and Adani Total Gas rallied 40-48 percent while Can Fin Homes, Ceat, SBI Card, Anupam Rasayan India, Bajaj Finance, SKF India, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Aster DM Healthcare, Equitas Holdings, Minda Corporation, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, KEC International, Linde India, Blue Dart Express, Asian Paints, DLF, IndusInd Bank, INOX Leisure, Dalmia Bharat, City Union Bank, ABB India, LIC Housing Finance, Adani Green Energy and UltraTech Cement rallied 25-39 percent.

FIIs buying

FIIs or foreign institutional investors have been buyers for seven out of 20 sessions in July, a first in the last 10 months, boosting sentiment. In those months, domestic institutional investors have managed to offset the FII outflow to a major extent, supporting the market.

With the renewed buying by FIIs, selling pressure has come down significantly on a monthly basis for the first time in 10 months. FIIs have net sold Rs 7,614 crore worth of shares in July against Rs 10,546 crore worth of shares bought by DIIs.

In fact, DII buying was higher than FII selling in the last 10 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.