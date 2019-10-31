Nifty reclaims 11,900! Here are 4 momentum stocks that can return 10-13% in 1-3 months

Ashish Chaturmohta

After a sharp gap-up opening, the market failed to hold onto its gains and saw a volatile session of trade on October 30. The Nifty50 closed at 11,844 up by 0.49 percent for the day.

The broader market indices, the S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap saw a gain of 0.65 percent and 0.36 percent for the day. The market breadth on the NSE was positive with an advance-decline ratio of 5:4.

The index formed a bearish Hanging Man reversal candle. Thus, it needs to cross and sustain above 11,880 levels for the uptrend to continue.

The next levels for the Nifty are seen at its all-time high of 12,103 levels. If the market starts to trade below 11,785 levels then profit booking can extend towards 11,700-11,650 which was the breakout zone.

In the November monthly expiry options, maximum open interest for Put is seen at strike price 11,600 followed by 11,500; while for Call maximum open interest is seen at 11,800 followed by 12,000.

Here is a list of top four stocks which could give 9-13% return in the next 1-3 months:

Axis Bank: Buy | LTP: Rs 747 | Stop Loss: Rs 720 | Target: Rs 825 | Upside 10 percent

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 828 in June this year and then corrected down towards Rs 623 levels. The price has taken support around its previous swing highs and then reversed.

The stock has formed a W-shaped bottoming out pattern on the daily chart between Rs 740 and Rs 623 levels. It is now showing breakout on the upside.

The stock has moved above its long-term 200-Days moving average (DMA) and also crossed above its 100-DMA that was acting as resistance on the up move.

The price has given a breakout on the upside from Bollinger Band with the expansion of bands indicating a continuation of the trend in the direction of breakout on the daily chart.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 740, with a stop loss below Rs 720, and a target of Rs 825 levels.

Muthoot Finance Ltd: Buy | LTP: Rs 706 | Stop Loss: Rs 675 | Target: Rs 800| Upside 13 percent

The stock witnessed some consolidation between Rs 655 and Rs 570 levels in the last four months. In late September, the stock recorded a breakout on strong momentum, but since then it has been trading in a range above the breakout level.

It is now showing a resumption of the uptrend. The price has given a breakout on the upside from Bollinger Band with the expansion of bands indicating a continuation of the trend in the direction of breakout on daily as well as on the weekly chart.

MACD line on the daily chart has also given a positive crossover with its average above equilibrium level of zero suggesting a change in the trend. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 695 with stop loss below Rs 675, and a target of Rs 800 levels.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,976 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,900 | Target: Rs 2,200| Upside 11 percent

The stock formed a base between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,200 odd levels over the one-year period. Last month, the stock saw a breakout from the base on strong momentum and volumes.

For the last five weeks, it was consolidating its gains after a sharp up move. Now, the stock is showing signs of the resumption of the uptrend as it closed at a new all-time high level.

Volumes have been above average on the last couple of sessions indicating buying participation in the stock. Price has given a breakout on the upside from Bollinger Band with the expansion of bands indicating a continuation of the trend in the direction of breakout on the daily chart.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 1,950 with a stop loss below Rs 1,900 and a target of Rs 2,200 levels.

Voltas Ltd: Buy | LTP: Rs 713 | Stop Loss: Rs 685 | Target: Rs 800 | Upside 12 percent

The stock hit a high of Rs 675 in December 2017 and then went into a correction mode to touch a low of Rs 472 levels in October 2018.

For almost two years, the stock witnessed consolidation between 675 and 472 levels to form a rounding bottoming out pattern on the weekly chart and formed a base for the next leg of the rally.

Currently, the stock is trading at all-time levels after its breakout. The Average Directional Index (ADX) line, an indicator of trend strength has moved above the equilibrium level of 20 with rising Plus Directional line on the weekly chart.

Stochastic has given a positive crossover with its average on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 705 with a stop loss below Rs 685, and a target of Rs 800 levels.

(The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management)