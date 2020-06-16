App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty reclaims 10,000; 4 factors that are driving the sentiment

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 600 points, while the Nifty50 jumped nearly 200 points to trade above 10,000-levels in early trade.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian market started trading with a gap on the upside on June 16 tracking positive trend in other Asian markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 600 points, while the Nifty50 jumped nearly 200 points to trade above 10,000-levels in early trade.

Close

At 09:38 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 730 points, or 2.2%, while Nifty rose 214.70 points, or 2.19%.

related news

We have collated four factors that could be fuelling rally on D-Street:

Strong global markets:

After falling more than 1 percent in the previous trading session, India market woke up to positive trend in global markets. All three major U.S. stock indexes reversed losses, and closed in the green.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 2.46 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.36 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 1.65 percent, said a Reuters report.

US Fed launches Main Street lending program:

The Federal Reserve said on Monday it had opened registration for lenders interested in participating in its Main Street Lending Program, said a Reuters report.

The program, targeted at companies that were in good shape before the pandemic but may now need financing to retain workers and fund operations, will offer up to $600 billion in loans through participating financial institutions to U.S. businesses with up to 15,000 employees or with revenues up to $5 billion.

Oil prices ease as coronavirus infections rise:

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on jitters that a rise in coronavirus infections around the world could hurt fuel demand, but hopes that production cuts could be extended kept declines in check, said a Reuters report.

Coronavirus cases rose to more than 8 million worldwide by Monday, with infections surging in Latin America, while the United States and China are dealing with fresh outbreaks, said a Reuters report.

Another rate cut on cards:

Wholesale prices in India witnessed a deflation of 3.21 percent in May due to sharp decline in prices of fuel and power even as food articles turned expensive which leaves room for another rate cut by the MPC, suggest experts.

Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed since March 25, the ministry had released truncated WPI inflation data for April, with figures of food, primary articles and fuel and power.

"The extent of the disinflation in the WPI in May 2020 was deeper than we had pencilled in. While the rise in prices of some commodities like crude oil, may arrest the fall in the WPI going ahead, easing food price pressure portend a welcome moderation in retail food inflation," Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA Ltd told Moneycontrol.

"The minutes of the MPC's last meeting revealed a considerable degree of alarm from some of its members. Accordingly, we expect the MPC to continue to prioritise alleviating the pain caused by the fall in economic activity, over management of inflation that will almost certainly turn out to be moderate in the near term," she said.

Nayar expects another 25 bps cut in the repo rate, whenever the MPC chooses to meet next. Nevertheless, the efficacy of further repo rate cuts in the current environment remains uncertain.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:44 am

tags #crude oil prices #factors #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Rate cut #RBI #US Fed

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.