Nifty rebalancing: Adani Enterprises may replace Shree Cement in September

Research platform Smartkarma said in its recent note that Adani Enterprises may replace Shree Cement in the Nifty Index during its September rebalancing.

"We estimate passive NIFTY Index trackers will need to buy nearly 7% of the real float on Adani Enterprises and the stock should continue to outperform," Brian Freitas, an analyst on research platform Smartkarma. writes in a note.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Avenue Supermarts may also be included in the Nifty Index if they get added to the derivative segment in the next month.

The Nifty index rebalance will be effective after the close of trading on 29 September.

Adani Enterprises stock is currently trading at a record high with rising over 17% in the last one month. So far this year it jumped nearly 43%.

Adani Enterprise is a conglomerate focused on incubating new diverse businesses. The Company is incubating and investing in many new businesses like end-to-end manufacturing of green hydrogen, data centers, roads, airports, petrochemicals, water, copper, aluminum, defense manufacturing etc. It has a repeatable, proven and

robust investment model which is reflected in the pace at which its businesses mature to become household names and subsequently sector leaders as well.

At current market price, the stock trades at 45.4x & 28x its FY25E and FY26E expected consolidated earnings of 54.9 and 89.1, respectively. We have valued different business verticals using EV/EBITDA methodology and arrived at a SOTP based target price of Rs2880, Brokerage firm Sunidhi Research said in its latest note