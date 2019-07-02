Nifty Realty underperforms dragged by Godrej Properties; Tata Motors, YES Bank down 2-5%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note with Nifty down 26 points at 11,838 while the Sensex shed 117 points and is trading at 39,569 level.

Nifty Realty is down over 1.5 percent dragged by Godrej Properties which is down 10 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Unitech, Sunteck Realty and Sobha.

From the pharma space, the top losers are Sun Pharma which is down over 2 percent followed by Lupin, Cadila Healthcare and Aurobindo Pharma.

The top losers from the banking space are YES Bank which is down over 5 percent followed by ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank.

Nifty Energy is however up half a percent led by ONGC, BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

India VIX is up 0.07 percent and is trading at 14.61 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include UPL, ONGC, Coal India, BPCL and Bharti Airtel while the top losers are YES Bank Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and ICICI Bank.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Adani Power, Idea Cellular, Reliance Infra and Dish TV.

Adani Power, TD Power Systems, SBI Life Insurance, Trent and CESC have hit new 52-week high on BSE.

On the other hand, 135 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Ortel Communications, Healthcare Global, Quess Corp, McNally Bharat, Tilaknagar Industries, TVS Motor, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and Graphite India among others.

639 stocks advanced and 1016 declined while 420 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 867 stocks advanced, 1193 declined and 118 remained unchanged.

