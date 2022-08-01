Nifty rallies 14% in 1.5 months to hit 17,300 points. Is it time to book profits?

The market seems to have gone into a buying phase with the benchmark indices extending the rally to the fourth straight session on August 1 on the back of positive global sentiment.

The Nifty50 reclaimed the 17,300 mark for the first time since April 29, meeting the 61.8 percent of Fibonacci retracement from an all-time high of 18,604 to 15,183 (June lows) after successfully achieving 50 percent Fibanacci retracement (16,882) last week.

The index recorded a gap-up opening for the third consecutive session with higher-high-higher-low formation, indicating a strong momentum in the market. The index has been trading in the upper Bollinger Band with support at five-day exponential moving average.

After surpassing the 200-day simple moving average (17,033), the index has been on a northward journey, which experts feel can climb up to 17,400-17,500 levels, followed by 17,800-18,000 levels, but as the momentum readings reached the overbought zone, they advised to take some profits off the table, especially after a significant run-up in the last one-and-a-half months.

The Nifty50 traded at 17,298 at the time of writing this article, up 139 points or 0.81 percent, as all sectors, barring pharma and realty, gained strength. Nifty Auto is well ahead of others, with 3 percent gains, following monthly sales data, while the Bank index gained 1 percent and Metal, and Oil & Gas 1.5 percent each.

"The only caution on the short-term chart is the momentum readings which are again in the overbought zone. However, when in a strong trending move, it is often seen that the up-move continues in the overbought zone as well until any divergence is formed," Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa, said.

He believes the data is still positive and until the index breaches any important supports or witness short formations by the stronger hands, one should not pre-empt any reversal for now.

On the higher side, 17,300-17,400 will be the important resistance zone, he said. Hence, traders can book profits and take money off the table there. Trading with a stock-specific approach and booking profits at higher levels should be the approach to tread the markets in the coming week, Ruchit advised.

Although globally we are seeing some relief, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, urged traders to not get too complacent. "It’s advisable to keep booking timely profits on existing positions at higher levels and the churning within the potential movers remain the key," he said.

With the consistent rally and holding on to previous days' low points, the support for the Nifty has also shifted higher to 17,033, followed by 16,950 levels. Experts ruled out any major correction unless the bears fill the previous bullish gap zone.

"We witnessed back-to-back gaps which can be termed as ‘Breakaway Gap and ‘Runaway Gap’. This is a sign of a strong momentum and hence, till the time we do not see Friday's gap area of 17,018–16,948 being challenged or filled, we may not see a loss of momentum soon," Chavan said.

"Here the loss of momentum stands for the overall buzz we see in individual pockets and not the actual benchmark index. As far as the Nifty is concerned, we may see some consolidation going ahead, but the undertone in the broader market would continue to remain strong," he added.

The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) on the weekly as well as daily charts clearly indicated that the trend is upward bound.

The broader markets also joined the rally with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent following strong breadth. About three shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE, which seems to be indicating that the focus may gradually be shifting towards mid-caps and small-caps from large-caps.

But the rising volatility may be a cause for concern as India VIX, the fear index, climbed 5.6 percent to 17.48 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.