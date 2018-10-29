App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty PSU Bank index jumps 8% as asset quality improves

The Nifty Bank index also closed with more than 2 percent gain

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bank shares were among the top gainers October 29 as the Nifty PSU Bank index outperformed the other indices with an 8 percent gain.

The Nifty Bank index also closed with more than 2 percent gain.

Hopes of reduction in bad loans encouraged traders. Private lender ICICI Bank has reported an improvement in its asset quality in its second quarter (Q2FY19) results. The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) as a percentage of gross advances came down at 8.54 percent against 8.81 percent in the previous quarter due to fall in slippages.

The gross NPA additions (slippages) decreased from Rs 4,036 crore in the quarter ended June 2018 to Rs 3,117 crore in Q2FY19.

However, its second quarter profit fell sharply by 55.84 percent to Rs 908.88 crore compared to a year-ago period.

Union Bank of India also registered a fall in its Q2 gross NPA at 15.74 percent versus 16 percent, while net NPA was down at 8.42 percent versus 8.70 percent, QoQ.

Vijaya Bank’s Q2 gross NPA was down at 5.86 percent versus 6.19 percent, and net NPA down at 3.81 percent against 4.10 percent, QoQ.

Today, the Sensex closed up 718.09 points or 2.15 percent at 34,067.40, while the Nifty ended higher by 220.9 points or 2.2 percent at 10250.9.
tags #Business #Market Edge #markets #stocks

