'Nifty Pharma can hit 15,700 by June 2022'

The medical and pharmaceutical sector has rewarded investors with nearly 70 percent returns in the last financial year. In the said period, almost all stocks in the sector posted double-digit growth with Torrent Pharmaceuticals (nearly 92 percent), Divis Labs (80 percent) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (45 percent) leading the pack.

The pandemic has brought into light the need for healthcare reforms to promote access to affordable facilities with no bar of socio-economic or geographical limitations. This is an opportunity which Indian pharma industry must utilize to the fullest. The Indian Pharma industry must undertake fundamental reforms to get on the track of innovation-based industrial growth to become an industry worth $130 billion by 2030.

The government seems to have got a grasp of the essentiality of this space which was evident in the recent annual Budget which made a very favourable allocation for the sector, and the recent stimulus package announced by the Finance minister also has a generous allocation to the sector. The industry is working on de-risking the supply chain from China which is expected to strengthen the domestic industry and therefore from a medium to long term perspective this space looks lucrative.

There has been a lot of activity in this space in recent times which has caught the eye of the street. Multiple stocks have interest from investors given the recent developments and announcements regarding their future plans.

Five major domestic pharma firms - Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Pharmaceuticals have entered into a collaboration for clinical trials of the investigational oral antiviral drug Molnupiravir for the treatment of mild COVID-19. This is a welcome move in the collective fight against the pandemic wherein the combined resources, expertise and experience are expected to put us in better odds in tackling the pandemic.

Cipla also got a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) to import Moderna vaccine for restricted emergency use. This raises the possibility of this vaccine being brought into India in the not-too-distant future. The Moderna vaccine will be delivered as a ready-to-use injectable vaccination that can be stored for seven months at the recommended temperature and for 30 days once the vial is opened.

Natco Pharma announced that its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc has received approval from the US health regulator for anti-cancer drug Carfilzomib Vials. Both parties have received licenses to launch the drug in 2027.

It seems that in retrospection of the second wave of the pandemic, the government seems to have decided to create a national stockpile of medicines, medical supplies and devices for which it has entered into rounds of discussions with the pharma and medical supplies industry. These measures can help to overcome serious shortages of drugs like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, key anibiotics and devices like oxygenators and pulse oxymeters. These activities might help India combat the expected third wave in a better way than that of previous waves with little scope of surprise.

Nifty Pharma has gained around 3 percent this week with most of the stocks witnessing buying interest as Indian companies are making good progress in various segments like injectables and biosimilars being a few in addition to the above-mentioned factors. The pipeline appears to be good with decent opportunities for the next five years.

Therefore, the above factors and developments suggest bright prospects for the industry at large. Investors may use every dip as a buying opportunity and hold their existing positions. In the next 10-12 months, one can expect to see Nifty Pharma around 15,500-15,700.

