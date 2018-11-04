Nifty needs to hold 10,450 to rise to 10,750; positive move likely in 8 stocks

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Nifty opened positive and witnessed sustained buying interest throughout the session to extend its gain towards 10,600 on November 1.

It has formed a bullish candle on the daily chart and has been making higher highs from last five trading sessions. It negated its lower highs, lower lows formation on the weekly chart that indicates buying interest is visible at major support zones.

Now the index has to continue to hold above 10,450 to extend its up move towards 10,650 and 10,750, while on the downside multiple supports are seen at 10,450, then at 10,333.

Nifty witnessed a strong rebound from lower levels and formed a short-term bottom with a decline in volatility and rise in Put-Call ratio.

India VIX fell by 4.2 percent in the week closing at 18.38 in the last session. Falling VIX from last three sessions suggests a bullish price setup. Now VIX has to go down below 17-16 zone to extend the recent bounce back move to turn the trend change on medium-term perspective.

In the Options market, maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 10,000 followed by 10,200 strikes while maximum Call OI was seen at 10,700 followed by 10,800 strikes. Significant Put writing was seen at 10,500 followed by 10,600 strikes while Call unwinding was seen at all immediate strikes which gives scope for further upside. Option band signifies a shift in higher trading band in between 10,450 and 10,750.

Bank Nifty finally surpassed its crucial hurdle of 25,500-25,650 zone and extended its gains towards 25,850. It has formed a strong bullish candle on the weekly chart which suggests that bulls are holding tight grip. Now it has to continue to hold above 25,500 to extend its up move towards 26,000 then 26,250 while on the downside major support is seen at 25,400 then 25,250.

Stocks specific we have seen bottom-up approach in many heavyweights stocks and even many beaten down stocks are also witnessing short covering activities. Stock wise positive move could be seen in Maruti, TVS Motor, Tata Steel, Shriram Transport Finance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, McDowell, Bata India etc.

The author is the Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.