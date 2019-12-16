App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty near all-time high, deploy Long Call Butterfly strategy: Shubham Agarwal

After many weeks this time, the long interest addition resumed as over 40 percent stocks added longs for the week.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Shubham Agarwal

Last week was a good one for Nifty. After a nervous start, Nifty turned around and had spectacular last three sessions of the week. This meant Nifty revered all the losses of the previous week along with this week, and it once again crossed the 12,000-mark. This is the highest ever weekly close for Nifty.

Bank Nifty, too, had a similar move closing around 32,000. As far as index futures are concerned, after a long time, Nifty future had sizeable long carry forward. For this week, Nifty futures added almost 10 percent in open interest. In the case of Bank Nifty though, the index lost around 10 percent in OI despite the rise. While this lack of commitment is strange yet does not threaten the current Long-Long Unwinding structure of the index future.

Close

As far as stock futures are concerned, after many weeks this time, the long interest addition resumed as over 40 percent stocks added longs for the week. On the other hand, after an overflow of shorts a week before, we did see little over 30 percent stocks covering shorts as well.

Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited

Notable longs were in private banks led by ICICI Bank and metals led by Vedanta and Hindalco. Similar bargain hunting was also seen in Larsen & Toubro and BHEL from capital goods, while after series of short cycles some long interest was seen in auto too led by Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motors.

Sentimentally, OIPCR did mimic the index move and saw a dip close to 1.2 mid-week but the strong come back in the index led the OIPCR also to shut shop for the week at 1.63 higher by almost 40 percent. India VIX remains on the lower end, while this is threatening but in its current state is a positive reading relatively. As long as we hold 12,000, this could actually be overlooked and longs could be initiated.

For Nifty OIPCR remains visibly strong, while the OI structures too remain strong as most of the boost to the OIPCR is coming out of the Puts written in and around the level of 12,000. While on the upside we do not have any meaningful hurdle. Clusters similar to Nifty can be seen in Bank Nifty around the current level of 32,000. But the only dissimilarity here is that the Puts in the monthly series are rather distant at 31,000.

Willingness to carry forward longs in the next week despite all the gains should be viewed positively but considering the VIX position and the fact that we are around all-time high, a moderately bullish strategy of 'Long Call Butterfly' is advised.

Shubham 1

Shubham 2

Shubham 3

Modified Call Butterfly is a 4-legged strategy where 1 lot of Call close to current underlying level is bought against that 2 lots of higher strike calls are sold and 1 more lot of Call is bought but closer to the call sold strike. This keeps the lower but constant profits in case of an upward breakout. This is a fair risk-averse and a universal strategy.

(The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 09:20 am

tags #expert column #markets #Nifty #Technicals

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.