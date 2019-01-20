Nifty must hold above 10,820-10,850 to witness further up move: Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia

Nifty has got stuck in a narrow trading range in between 10,700 to 10,930 zones from last 10 trading sessions.

It has given a breakout from its Symmetrical Triangle formation on daily scale but follow up buying and momentum is missing in the market.

It recovered from lower zones on January 18 but finally closed on a flattish note by forming a Long lower shadow candle on daily while a Bullish Candle on weekly scale which indicates that dips are being bought into the market.

Now it has to continue to hold above 10,820-10,850 zones to witness an up move towards 10,985-11,000 zones while on the downside major support exists at 10,777 zones.

Nifty has got stuck in the grip of Option writers and follow up is missing on both side as index traded in a range of 10,700 to 10,930 zones in last ten trading sessions. India VIX moved up by 8.27 percent at 16.61 in the last week and given a highest daily close in last eleven trading sessions.

Volatility is not cooling down decisively which is keeping its restricted upside momentum.

On the option front, maximum Put OI is at 10,700 followed by 10,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike.

Marginal Put writing is seen at 10,900 strike while Call unwinding is seen at all the immediate strikes. Option band signifies a higher shift in trading range in between 10,750 to 11,000 zones.

Bank Nifty remained dull for most part of the week and closed it on flattish note on week on week basis. It traded inside the trading range of the last week and forming multiple Dojis at hurdle zone of 27,750 levels. Now it has to continue to hold above 27,350 zones to witness an up move towards 27,750 levels while immediate support exists at 27,150 zones.

Index has got stuck in a range and require a decisive range breakout to commence the next leg of rally. Stock wise positive stance in Reliance, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro, UBL etc. Option Traders are suggested to go with OTM Short Strangle and Trading Call/Put Spread to get the benefit of range bound market movement.

(The author is Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.