Nifty Midcap100 moves above 18,000; DHFL, Dilip Buildcon, Hexaware biggest gainers

Benchmark indices continue trading on a positive note in this afternoon session with Nifty up 52 points, trading at 11,496 and Sensex adding 148 points, trading at 38,281.

Nifty Midcap 100 hit 18,000 intraday on March 28, gaining over half a percent led by gains from Dewan Housing Finance, Graphite India, HEG, Indiabulls Ventures, Dish TV, Edelweiss Financial Services, Central Bank of India, Avanti Feeds, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of India and Canara Bank.

The other gainers included Manappuram Finance, Mphasis, Reliance Infra, RBL Bank, Sun Pharma Advanced and Union Bank of India.

Dilip Buildcon spiked over 8 percent while Tata Global Beverages, Hexaware Tech and Mindtree added 4 percent each.

Reliance Capital, Mphasis, Edelweiss Financial Services, Indian Hotels, HUDCO and TVS Motor Company also added to the sectoral gain.