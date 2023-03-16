Nifty Metal tanks 3% on fall in global base metal prices; Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel top losers

Metal stocks were under pressure on March 16, with the Nifty Metal being the only sectoral index on the NSE that witnessed heavy sell off on the back of a fall in global base metal prices.

Copper, Zinc, Aluminium and tin contracts saw deep cuts on the London Metal Exchange.

The Nifty Metal index settled at 5,471.75 points, down 2.6 percent, on March 16. The index was down 7 percent in the past one month, and has fallen 18 percent in the past three months.

Among all the index constituents, Hindustan Zinc was the only one trading in the positive territory. Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel and Power, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were the worst performers on Nifty Metal index.

Dipti Sharma