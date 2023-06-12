Nifty may struggle to cross 18,800, likely to consolidate: Laurence Balanco of CLSA

Lagging financials within the midcaps space are also seeing breakouts

The Nifty may struggle to get through the 18,800-mark but is likely to see some consolidation in the near term, Laurence Balanco of CLSA told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. "Nasdaq levels seen in February and highs touched during March 2022 are next resistance zones," he said.

"We expect another 13 percent upside to the midcap index," he said, adding that midcaps are now a "leading part of the Indian market". Balanco is of the view that within midcaps, auto stocks should outperform their large-cap rivals and the current outperformance seen in the mid-cap space may continue for the next few quarters.

Among the midcap stocks, Balanco said, absolute price action in the midcap index confirms a breakout and CLSA sees relative price action breakout after an 18-month price action.

He added that lagging financials within the midcaps space also see breakouts and the 'ultimate breakout' will be led by banks in the long term.

Talking about individual stocks and sectors, Balanco said that Nifty Bank is CLSA's preferred index in the Indian market and the company has seen crucial breakouts in realty stocks. Adding that investors may avoid pharma stocks as they are expected to be rangebound in the near term.