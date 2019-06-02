Nifty may see fresh leg of rally once index crosses earlier record high of 12,041

Chandan Taparia

Nifty index opened positive but failed to surpass its recent life time high of 12,041 mark and remained highly volatile throughout the session on May 31.

During the day it fell sharply towards 11,830 zone but again managed to recover and closed with losses of around 20 points. It formed a bearish candle with long lower shadow on daily scale while small bullish candle on weekly scale.

It has been consolidating in between 11,800 to 12,041 zones from last five trading sessions and requires a decisive breakout on higher side to extend its gains towards new life time high territory.

Now it has to hold to continue to hold above 11,800-11,850 zones to witness an upmove towards 12,041 then a fresh leg of rally while medium term supports exists at 11,761 levels.

India VIX fell by 2.43 percent in the last week from 16.47 to 16.07 levels. In the last two weeks volatility fell sharply from recent high of 30 to 16 zones post the Election outcome and stable volatility suggests that any small decline could be bought in the market.

On the option front, Maximum Put OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,500 followed by 12,000 strike. We have seen Put writing at 11,500 and 11,700 strikes while Call writing is at 12,200 and 12,400 strikes. Option data suggests an wider trading range in between 11,550 to 12,250 zones.

Bank Nifty opened positive and made a new life time high of 31,783 mark on Friday but failed to hold its gains and drifted sharply towards 30,600 zone. However it recovered well from lower levels and managed to close above 31,350 zone. It formed a bearish candle with long lower shadow on daily scale while Long Legged candle on weekly scale which suggests a state of confusion at higher band. Now Bank bifty has to hold near to 31,150 zone to witness an upmove towards 31,783 then 32,000 levels while major support exists at 31,000 then 30,500 zones.

Stock wise positive set up is seen in HDFC, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Muthoot Finance, Ujjivan Financial, Marico, HCL Technologies while bull continue to be with Bull Call Spread in Nifty till major support is respected with the expectation of fresh leg of new highs in the market.

(The author is Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.)

