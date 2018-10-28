App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2018 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may see a relief rally from lower levels; 2 largecaps to bet on for the near term

The Nifty has strong support at 9,950-9,885 levels and resistance at 10,210-10,290 levels this week, says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Sumit Bilgaiyan
Equity99

The market continued to witness extreme volatility last week with the Nifty and Bank Nifty witnessing wild swings on both sides. The Nifty corrected 273.35 points on a weekly basis led by banking stocks.

The index is back again at 10,000 levels, but this time it touched this level after correcting from 11,700. It has given a negative closing for two consecutive months.

In the last 15 years, the Nifty has closed in the red only 4 times for three consecutive months. This means there is a bright chance of a relief rally from lower levels. The Nifty has strong support at 9,950-9,885 levels and resistance at 10,210-10,290 levels this week.

Founder|Equity99.com

A number of companies will announce their Q2 FY19 results this week. These include: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Century Textiles, HDFC Asset Management Company, LIC Housing Finance, Tech Mahindra, ABB, Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Forge, Equitas Holdings, KEC International, Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFC), Berger Paints, Escorts etc.

L&T Finance Holdings

The company reported excellent results for Q2FY19, income has improved by 25.02% YoY to Rs 3,246.3 crore while PAT increased by 66.03% to Rs 560 crore as against Rs.337.53 crore. The overall loan book of the company is up by 26% YoY to Rs.90026 crore in Q2FY19.

Company has shown 71% growth in rural finance, 40% growth in housing finance and 8% growth in wholesale finance. Its AUM in MF business increased by 40% to Rs.73754 crore in Q2FY19. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of just 12.6x.

In March 2018, company has allotted the preferential shares to L&T, of 107.81 million equity shares at Rs 185.51 per share and raised Rs.1000 crore through QIP at the price of Rs.158.6. It is available much below above prices and looks strong buy candidate for investors.

With strong Q2 numbers & satisfied clarification on Supertech & IL&FS issue we are quite bullish on this stock and recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Atul

During Q2FY19, its net profit increased by 70% to Rs.119.02 crore from Rs.70.07 crore on YoY basis on 28% higher sales of Rs 1,007.42 crore. EBITDA grew by 52.2% in Q2FY19 and EBITDA margin expanded by 300bps YoY to 18.9%. Its PAT increased by 94.45% to Rs.203.21 crore in H1FY19. It is continuous dividend paying company. It has paid 100% dividend in FY17 & paid 120% dividend in FY18. Atul trades at PE ratio of 25.9x. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

BEL

Sales grew by 36.7% YoY to Rs.3381.41 crore while EBITDA grew by 44.1% to Rs.854.44 crore and PAT increased by 38.5% to Rs.571.31 crore as against Rs.412.4 crore. EBITDA margin expanded 130bps YoY to 25.3%. It’s PAT increased by 39.67% to Rs.751.04 crore in H1FY19.

Its order book increased to Rs.48995 crore against Rs.41645 crore on QoQ basis.

At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of just 13x. Being a Navratna Company, It is paying huge dividend to share holders. It has paid 200% dividend for FY18. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 28, 2018 01:06 pm

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

