Nifty may retest 10,700 support level; buy Bata India for the short term

The Nifty ended Monday 0.17 percent lower at 10,799.85. It remained rangebound within a tiny price band before ending the session with a bearish body candle. Its upside resistance placed around 10,850 remained unharmed. The day’s high was 10,830.20. A candle pattern suggests the bearish trend is likely to persist as long as dual resistance zone of 10,850 and 10,880 is intact. Downside supports are placed around 10,740 and 10,700 levels.

On the Nifty hourly chart, the rangebound movement continues. The chart pattern suggests it is likely to retest its 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed around 10,750 levels.

Nifty patterns on multiple timeframes show it ended the day with a bearish candle. Its upside critical resistance around 10,850 levels is still intact. Chart pattern suggests that the benchmark index may continue to face resistance on a rise and may retest downside supports placed around 10,740 and 10,700 levels.

Bank Nifty on Monday ended 0.03 percent lower at 26,409.30. It ended the session with a bearish body candle. The index is likely to retest its downside support placed around 26,200 while its upside resistance is placed around 26,700 levels.

Based on a thorough technical study, the research firm recommends Bata India for the near term:

Bata India | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 840, stop loss: Rs 790, Return: 4%

The stock ended the day yesterday with a midterm downward trend line breakout around Rs 800 levels. Ending the session with a huge bullish candle backed by rising positive OI makes it a valid breakout.

Based on the above mentioned observations, the firm recommends Bata India as a buy on dips for the short term upside target of Rs 635.

: The author is Technical Analyst at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their Certified Experts before taking any investment decision.