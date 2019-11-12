Nifty may rally to 12,400 levels if it sustains above 12K; Hindalco among top 3 buy ideas

Shabbir Kayyumi

The Nifty is trading higher above all popular moving averages (20/50/100/200 DMA), indicating a strong bullish bias. But the emergence of a bearish engulfing pattern near the top does not augur well for the bulls. For commencing a new leg, it has to cross and sustain above 12,000 levels, whereas support will remain towards the line of parity near 11,700 levels.

The majority of the oscillators are in overbought zone and also hinting of retracement towards 20 DMA placed around 11,700 levels.

For the medium-term, the recent formation of Golden Crossover of 50 and 200 DMA indicates strong price action in favour of bulls. On the upside, a sustained move above 12,000 will push the index higher towards previous highs, starting around 12,100 and can extend towards 12,400.

The banking index has managed to close near its previous swing high placed around 30,800, showing strength in the current up move. Possibility of a retracement towards 30,000 levels cannot be ruled out, considering overbought momentum oscillators. Moreover, the trading range for the banking index will be between 31,200 and 29,500 this week.

Below are top five stocks that can return seven-to-1o percent:

Hindalco Industries: Buy around Rs 196 | Target: Rs 216 | Stop loss: Rs 187 | Upside: 10%

The stock has formed a Double-Bottom on the weekly chart and is on the verge of breaking the downward sloping trend line. The momentum indicator MACD has crossed the signal line indicating a start of a trend. The RSI too is above its key 50 mark indicating positive momentum on its side.

It was until recently undergoing a larger time frame consolidation which we think was pause in the larger trend, which now is resuming. We recommend a buy in Hindalco around Rs 196 keeping stop loss of Rs 187 for target of Rs 216.

Cipla: Buy around Rs 455 |Target: Rs 495 | Stop loss: Rs 435 | Upside: 8%

The stock has given breakout from Inverse Head & Shoulder pattern on daily chart. As of now, it corrected to retest the neck line of Inverse Head & Shoulder which give the opportunity of buying this stock again at current level.

Bullish crossover of moving averages suggest upside move. Indicators and oscillators set up is bullish on daily and weekly chart. We recommend to buy Cipla around Rs 455 with stop loss of Rs 435 for the target of Rs 495.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Buy around Rs 578 | Target: Rs 620 | Stop loss: Rs 555 | Upside: 7%

After hitting the peak of Rs 619, the stock slipped lower till Rs 572 from where chances of developing demand is higher. It has been trading in a range bound zone of Rs 593 and Rs 572 mark.

Currently, the stock is trading near its multi support horizontal line and point of polarity on daily chart is giving cues to accumulate this stock at lower levels. Positive divergence in RSI on daily chart suggest upside momentum.

As long as it sustains above Rs 555, possibility of moving on upside is higher and it can hit our first target of Rs 620. We recommend to buy M&M around Rs 578 with a stop loss of Rs 555 for the target of Rs 620 levels.

The author is Head of Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors