Nifty may move towards 11,650-11,700 in August expiry week; top 3 stocks could return up to 11%

Moneycontrol Conrtibutor

The market undertone remained bullish in recent weeks with the support of consistent short covering and long buildup. The Nifty is trading near all-time highs, supported by heavyweight sectors like banks, IT and pharma.

Sector rotation is likely to continue. At the current stage derivative data indicates a bullish scenario, which would continue with Nifty having multiple strong support at lower levels of 11,500 and 11,400.

We may see short covering on every dip as option writers were active in the recent rally. We have seen put writing in 11,500, 11,400 puts along with call unwinding in 11,500 calls.

On the technical front, 11,520-11,530 spot levels are strong support zone for Nifty while the current trend is likely to continue towards 11,650-11,700 levels in the expiry week.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 10-11% returns in the next one month:

ABB India Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1,375| Stop Loss: Rs 1,175| Return 10%

The stock has witnessed a sharp downside from Rs 1700 levels and tested its 200-days exponential moving average on weekly charts in recent past. However, from last two months stock has been consolidating in a range of 1250-1150 along with consistent buying at a lower level.

This week fresh consolidation breakout above the key resistance of 1250 and above 100 days exponential moving average on daily charts has been seen in the stock along with hefty volumes which suggest that buying momentum may keep intact in coming sessions as well.

So, traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 1250-1270 for the target of 1375 with a stop loss below 1175.

Lupin Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 980| Stop Loss: Rs 820| Return 11%

The stock has recovered sharply from its lower levels and surpassed its 200-days exponential moving average on daily charts this week. Moreover, on the broader charts, the stock has also given a breakout above the Cup & Handle pattern on the weekly interval chart along with positive divergence on secondary indicators.

Additionally, the short-term moving averages and hefty volumes at lower levels with rising price are also supporting the next up move.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 880-890 for the upside target of Rs 980 with a stop loss below Rs 820.

Bharat Forge Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 728| Stop Loss: Rs 610| Retuen 11%

The stock has been consolidating in the range of Rs 575-650 for the last two months and formed an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily interval chart.

The neckline of the pattern formation is placed at 652 level above which stock can witness fresh breakout in prices with follow up buying.

The positive divergences on secondary indicators as well are indicating towards the same. Traders can buy the stock above the breakout level of Rs 652 for the upside target of Rs 728 levels and a stop loss below Rs 610.

The author is a Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.