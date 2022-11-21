 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Markets

Nifty may dip below 18,000 before a sustainable rally: Geojit Financial Services

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 21, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

Chief market strategist Anand James says despite VIX sinking to 15, the risk appetite has not been strong enough to trigger a sustained rally across Nifty stocks

Anand James of Geojit Financial Services

The 18,604-mark on the Nifty50, the record high touched in October 2021, is not a breakout level, Anand James of Geojit Financial Services tells Moneycontrol in an interview. “We could see 18,800-19,000, but could still get to the sub-18,000 level before a more sustainable rally emerges," he says.

Usually, it is the largecaps that help indices surge past record peaks, and help sustain the momentum. But with buying yet to become broad-based, across sectors, there is a clear case of looking for dips in select midcaps, while staying invested in the largecaps, the chief market strategist advised.

For newcomers, James, who has more than 15 years of experience in capital markets, has this advice: as commonplace and simple as it may sound, trend identification is the most important element in a trading set-up, be it for intraday or positional. "This becomes especially so at the entry level." Edited excerpts of the interview:

Technically, do you think it is difficult for the Nifty50 to hit a record high?

The record peak is within grasp and we could as well break it but the key question is one of sustainability. As much as 26 percent of the Nifty50 stocks fell below their respective five-day low last Friday (November 18). Despite VIX sinking to 15, we have not seen a risk appetite strong enough to trigger sustained rallies across the board among Nifty50 stocks.

Clearly, the last fortnight has seen risk-off trades surfacing with each leap, though dips have been enthusiastically bought. Given the low IVs (implied volatility) across Nifty50 stocks, the jumps have not been sizeable to encourage traders to chase rallies.