App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may consolidate ahead of March expiry; HDFC Bank, ICICI, SBI top bets

IndiGo continues to rule the roost as the leader in the airline pack. It is the outperformer. The stock has scope to retain its leadership on a medium-term basis.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Since the index is already up for 12-13 trading sessions, one should wait for some price and time correction to take place to initiate fresh long positions, Arun Kumar, Market Strategist, Reliance Security, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) What is fuelling a rally in Nifty Bank and near-term target? Any stocks particularly in that index which are still looking attractive after recent rally?

A) The sharp breakout of NiftyBank index seen on March 5, 2019, triggered bullish signals on a near-term basis. On March 7, the Bank index surpassed its high of 27,754 recorded on January 9, 2019, on a closing basis.

This move confirmed the breakout and attracted long-term participation. Stocks, especially Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, improved the bullish sentiments with their sharp rallies.

related news

Since the index is already up for 12-13 trading sessions, one should wait for some price and time correction to take place to initiate fresh long positions.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank may be considered for going long, post the corrective action.

Q) Mid and small-cap stocks which have been hitting 52-week highs on consistently. Are they still worth looking at?

A) The NSE Midcap Index has consolidated around its long-term average for the past eight trading sessions and the index has moved up significantly after testing its 200-week moving average over the past five weeks.

Whereas, NSE Small-cap Index has been hovering just below its 200-DMA for the past nine trading sessions. It trades just below its 200-week moving average.

From a relative strength perspective (RSI), NSE Small-cap index displays better strength. Considering the behaviour of these indices against the benchmark, one must be very selective and trade in qualitative stocks.

Q) How is Nifty looking on charts ahead of the March F&O expiry?

A) The NSE Nifty50 Index is stretched on the near-term basis and may consolidate ahead of the expiry. Since the index is positive on a medium-term basis, we expect any corrective action to be limited. Ideally, it should hold above 11,250 on closing basis during next week to maintain its positive momentum.

Q) How are Airline stocks such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Jet Airways looking on charts?

A) IndiGo continues to rule the roost as the leader in this pack. It is the outperformer. The stock has scope to retain its leadership on a medium-term basis.

SpiceJet comes in as the second-best stock to trade and based on the setups it could generate positive returns on a medium-term basis.

However, Jet Airways has underperformed and there are no immediate signs of reversing this trend.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Shows Shatrughan Sinha the Door in Bihar, Fields Ravi Shankar Pras ...

Handful of Nuts Daily Can Boost Memory in Elderly

Why, Despite Numbers, Women Continue to Have Poor Representation in No ...

Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And M ...

Fancy Taco Bell? You Can Now Get Shashi Tharoor to Read Out Your Order

Chief Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Takes Oath of Office As India's Fir ...

Benelli Receives 150 Bookings of TRK 502X and TRK 502 in 15 Days of La ...

Devastated, Two Kin of New Zealand Mosque Attack Victims Die Week Afte ...

SBI Raises Rs 1,251 Crore by Issuing Basel III-compliant Bonds

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

LeT militants kill 12-yr-old after holding him captive in Kashmir's Ha ...

Amit Shah replaces LK Advani: BJP chief's Lok Sabha poll debut shows p ...

Why is our generation so obsessed with Game of Thrones? I binge-watche ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Raheem Sterling bags hattrick as England get off ...

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: After Manikarnika it’s Thalaivi - a J ...

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The superstars are back but so are the bookies, r ...

Kangana Ranaut will have a personally, professionally and financially ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

IPL 2019: Things you didn't know about the T20 league

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.