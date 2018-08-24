Nifty may consolidate ahead of F&O expiry; this midcap could return 22% in the short term

The Nifty hit another milestone by opening above 11,600 during Thursday’s session. However, profit booking dragged the index lower and it closed around 11,582 levels. In the process, it failed to hold 11,600 but ended another session at a record high.

We are seeing a complex bearish divergence pattern on the daily chart, which indicates that the market is probably overextended and momentum is likely to cool off in upcoming trading sessions. Also, we are seeing an upward sloping channel pattern on the daily chart and Thursday’s high coincided with the upper band of the channel pattern.

At this juncture, the overall trend is on the upside and investors should follow a stock-centric approach, which will be a prudent strategy to trade this market. As far as the levels are concerned, Thursday’s high of 11,620.70 is likely to act as an immediate hurdle above which the next probable resistance is seen near 11,660. On the flip side, the previous closing swing high of 11,470 will act as an immediate support, whereas strong support placed at 11,340.

Here is a list of three stocks that could return 3-22% in the short term:

Indraprastha Gas: Buy around Rs 279 – 275 | LTP: Rs 278 | Target: Rs 320 – 340| Stop Loss: Rs 250| Return: 22%

After forming a strong base near Rs 240, IGL saw a spectacular run-up during late June 2018 through early August 2018.

Subsequently, it witnessed a decent profit booking and corrected towards Rs 273 – 275. Looking at the daily chart, the previous daily resistance of early June 2018 which was acting as a strong resistance had reversed its role post breakout and is likely to provide strong support.

The daily RSI (14) is approaching towards the 40 levels. Hence, we recommend traders to accumulate IGL in the range of Rs 279 to 275 with a price target of Rs 320 – 340 levels respectively. A stop loss should be placed below Rs 250 on a closing basis.

Maruti Suzuki India: Buy at 9,220| LTP: Rs 9223| Target: Rs 9840| Stop Loss: Rs 8930| Return: 7%

After posting a high of Rs 9842 which was a tad below its all-time high of Rs 9909, the stock nosedived sharply and slipped below the Rs 9000 mark. Subsequently, the bouts of buying interest gradually drove the stock higher.

Looking at the daily chart, the previous daily swing high of Rs 8938 (on a closing basis) had reversed its role post the breakout and proved as a strong support.

On a minor degree chart, we are seeing a formation of inverse head & shoulder and in Thursday’s trade, the stock penetrated the neckline of the said pattern.

Considering the above evidence, traders are recommended to buy Maruti around Rs 9220 with a price target of Rs 9840. Stop loss should be placed at Rs 8930.

HDFC Bank: Sell around Rs 2090-2105 | LTP: Rs 2081 | Target: Rs 2020 | Stop Loss: Rs 2145| Return: 3%

Looking at the hourly chart, the stock is in a downtrend and formed a lower top lower bottom formation. Recently, the stock saw a decent pullback but found strong resistance near its previous swing low of Rs 2106 which acted as a near-term hurdle.

Also, the said level precisely coincided with the 50 percent retracement of its previous swing move. The daily 9-45 EMA has signaled a negative crossover and indicates that the current trend is down.

Hence, traders can build a short position in the range of Rs 2090 to Rs 2105 with a price target of Rs 2020 with a stop loss place above Rs 2145.

The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.