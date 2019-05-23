App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 343

  • UPA: 94

    (178 seats to win)

  • OTH: 105

    (167 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Nifty may consolidate after record highs, broader markets can see action'

Ved further said the government will start working on its plans very soon as it is very proactive

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market cooled off sharply after hitting a record high. Hiren Ved, Director & CIO at Alchemy Capital Management told CNBC-TV18  said that Nifty may go into consolidation as we had big move immediately after exit polls. It is quite possible that everybody has to digest that move but undercurrent in the market is very good.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied more than 1,000 points in morning, but came off its highs later to trade 149.10 points higher at 39,259.31 and the Nifty50 rose 54.40 points to 11,792.30 at the time of publishing this copy.

"If we really see, the market did make a big move immediately after exit polls. As actual results are in line or better than the average of exit polls, the sentiment is good and direction is positive," he said.

He believes, now action should shift from Nifty to broader markets.

related news

The current leads in counting indicated BJP-led NDA is expected to form the government for a second time in a row, but there are a lot of issues including liquidity crisis in NBFC that need to resolve, Ved said.

Another priority of government will be to bring growth back on track, he said.

Ved further said the government will start working on its plans very soon as it is very proactive.

Among sectors, he feels that financials will continue to lead the market. "Consumption will bounce back if liquidity eases. Cement will continue to pick up pace. Government will continue to focus on infrastructure, road, water, etc," he said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.